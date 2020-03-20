The best way to reheat leftover rice

Rice is one of the most widely consumed staples in the world. It is filling, versatile, and delicious if cooked well.

But at the same time, cooked rice can be more difficult to reheat than you might expect for the next day or for later use. It can get hard and dry if it is left in the fridge for too long, or if it is reheated improperly.

If you are one of those people who always struggle to get your rice right after reheating, the below tips will help you master it the next time.

According to chef Lindsay Mattison on Taste of Home, knowing how to reheat rice and using the right reheating methods are the keys to recreating rice’s fluffy, and light texture.

Below are tips by Mattison on how to reheat rice the right way.

Picture: Supplied

How to reheat rice in the microwave

The microwave might not be the most glamorous method for reheating food, but it’s definitely the fastest. Place the rice in a microwave-safe container and add a tablespoon of broth or water for every cup of rice.

Break up any clumps of rice using a fork and cover the container with a lid or a damp kitchen towel. This step ensures the steam created by reheating the rice stays trapped in the container, keeping the rice moist. Cook the rice on full power for a minute or two, stirring the rice to make sure it’s heated all the way to the center.

How to steam rice on the stove-top

The key to getting next-day fluffy rice is reheating it with plenty of moisture, so steaming is the perfect option. Add the rice to a small saucepan and add a tablespoon of broth or water for every cup of rice.

You can also add a pat of butter to add extra richness. Break up any clumps of rice using a fork and cover the pan with a tight-fitting lid. Cook the rice over low heat for three to five minutes, stirring occasionally, until the rice is heated through.