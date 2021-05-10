The irresistible tastes and aromas of Eid

Marking an end to the holy month of Ramadaan and with Eid-al-Fitr festivities in full swing, food is what every household will be devouring. A traditional Eid spread is quite the delight.

Here is a curated list of our favourite festive dishes, along with recipes for your Eid feast. Pick from wholesome dishes or sweet treats, there's something for everyone.

Almond and Makhana Kheer (Serves 2-3 people)

Ingredients

2 tbs ghee

1 cup makhana (fox nuts)

½ cup almond slivers

500ml full-cream milk

A pinch of saffron strands (You can use turmeric as a replacement)

4 tbs sugar

Method

Heat the ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan. Add the makhana and almonds, and roast them until they are golden.

Heat the milk and saffron strands (or turmeric) in a heavy-bottomed pan and bring it to a boil; keep stirring the milk, so that it does not stick at the bottom.

Add the sugar to the milk, and mix well.

Add the whole makhana to the milk. Add the almond slivers to the mixture.

Keep cooking the mixture till the makhana becomes soft and the milk thickens a bit.

Serve the kheer hot or chilled. Top it with roasted almond sliver and chopped roasted makhana.

Almond Mixed Grain Biryani (Serves 2-3)

Ingredients

2 tsp ghee

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 bay leaf

¼ cup red onion, sliced

1 tsp green chilli, Chopped

1 tsp garlic, chopped

1 tbs ginger, chopped

½ cup baby carrots, diced

½ cup barley, washed and drained

½ cup brown rice, washed and drained

½ cup pearl millet, washed and drained

7 cups vegetable stock

¼ cup almonds

1½ tsp coriander, chopped

1½ tsp spring onion, chopped

½ tsp black pepper, crushed

½ tsp salt, to taste

Method

Heat the ghee in a large dutch oven/pot over medium heat.

Add the cumin seeds and bay leaf. As it crackles add the onion, green chilli, garlic and ginger; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened.

Add the carrots. Raise the heat to medium-high, and cook, the until carrots are softened, about 5 minutes.

Stir in all of the grains and cook for 12 minutes. Stir in the stock; bring to a boil.

Add the almonds. Cover the pot and put it in the oven.

Bake for 30 to 40 minutes at 180ºC (check after 30 minutes; remove the lid and cook a little longer if the grains need to be softer).

Fold in the chopped herbs. Season with salt and pepper and serve immediately.

Lamb and Almond Korma (Serves 4)

Ingredients

4 tbs ghee

1 cup onion, chopped

1kg lamb, shoulder cuts

3 tbs ginger-garlic paste

2 cup plain yoghurt

1 cup almonds, blanched and skins removed

1 stick cinnamon

Black cardamom

Green cardamom

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

2 tsp red chilli powder

Salt to taste

3 cups water

Method

Heat the ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan. Fry the onions in the ghee till they are golden. Remove the onions from the oil.

Add the lamb pieces to the ghee and fry them till they are golden. Add the ginger-garlic paste and stir fry for 2 to 3 minutes.

Make a smooth paste of the yoghurt, spices and ½ cup blanched almonds. Add the paste to the lamb and keep on stirring it till the oil separates. Add the fried onions to the lamb.

Reduce the heat, and add the water. Cover the pan and let the lamb simmer for an hour, or till tender.

Cut the remaining blanched almonds into small pieces and add it to the korma.

