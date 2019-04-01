Parody comedian, George Mnguni aka Okaywasabi, and his girlfriend Sasha Langa share their favourite sweet dish to share with each other, a fruity fruit jelly trifle. Picture supplied
Ingredients

For the Jelly 
  • 1 can of Rhodes Quality Peach Pieces
  • 1 can of Rhodes Quality Pineapple Pieces
  • 2 boxes of Trotters Orange Jelly
  • 250ml Rhodes Quality Pine Apple Juice  
  • 1 sachet of Hinds Custard 
For the Trifle 
  • 2 cans of Rhodes Quality Mixed Fruit (drained)
Method 

For the Jelly
  1. Follow the instructions on the content box of the jelly: Remove the contents, boil water for the jelly, mix the water and powder from jelly box into a bowl that’s visible, add cooling water 
  2. Now add your Rhodes Quality Pineapple Juice 
  3. Wait for it to cool down completely 
  4. Add half the can of each of the fruits (peaches and pineapple)
  5. Place in the fridge for 2 hours
  For the Trifle 
  1. Use a clear glass bowl 
  2. Place half the peaches at the bottom
  3. Add the custard to cover the layer
  4. Add half the jelly which has now set
  5. Add the remaining pineapple pieces (keep a small amount for garnish)
  6. Add more custard to cover the layer
  7. Add the remaining jelly 
  8. Add the remaining custard 
  9. Top with the leftover canned fruits to decorate 
  10. Place in the fridge for 30 mins  
  11. Finally, add crushed biscuits of your choosing (We like to use tennis biscuits) and serve.