Ingredients
For the Jelly
- 1 can of Rhodes Quality Peach Pieces
- 1 can of Rhodes Quality Pineapple Pieces
- 2 boxes of Trotters Orange Jelly
- 250ml Rhodes Quality Pine Apple Juice
- 1 sachet of Hinds Custard
For the Trifle
- 2 cans of Rhodes Quality Mixed Fruit (drained)
Method
For the Jelly
- Follow the instructions on the content box of the jelly: Remove the contents, boil water for the jelly, mix the water and powder from jelly box into a bowl that’s visible, add cooling water
- Now add your Rhodes Quality Pineapple Juice
- Wait for it to cool down completely
- Add half the can of each of the fruits (peaches and pineapple)
- Place in the fridge for 2 hours
For the Trifle
- Use a clear glass bowl
- Place half the peaches at the bottom
- Add the custard to cover the layer
- Add half the jelly which has now set
- Add the remaining pineapple pieces (keep a small amount for garnish)
- Add more custard to cover the layer
- Add the remaining jelly
- Add the remaining custard
- Top with the leftover canned fruits to decorate
- Place in the fridge for 30 mins
- Finally, add crushed biscuits of your choosing (We like to use tennis biscuits) and serve.