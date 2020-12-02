The perfect dishes to pack for your outdoor summer picnic

It is officially December and for many people, this is a sign that summer is finally here. It's a season of fresh air, nature, good company and great food. We are certain that this is in almost everyone’s diary this season. So, what better way to enjoy all these vibes than with a picnic? Whether you’re hosting it in your backyard or planning it on the go, be sure to fuel your family with healthy summertime meals that are both nutritious and safe.

However, this is no ordinary summer.

The threat of contracting Covid-19 looms over all of us and this forces us to be extra careful with how we celebrate the holidays.

So, what are the perfect dishes to pack for your outdoor summer picnic in the time of Covid-19?

Health experts reveal that if you plan to bring food that will remain fresh even though it is outdoors for several hours.

Therefore choose food that will not wilt, melt, or spoil easily in the heat.

Your best options are fresh farm vegetables (raw or cooked), chopped fruit, whole grains, pasta salad, and beans.

Here are some quick recipes that you can make and indulge in when having fun in the sun this summer.

Black pepper and honey fruit salad

Ingredients

1kg strawberries, halved

1 litre blueberries

1 mango, peeled and diced

600ml jar grapefruit segments, drained

2 nectarines, cut into small pieces

3 plums, cut into small pieces

Pinch of salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

1tbsp lime juice

2tbsp honey

Method

In a large bowl, gently mix the strawberries, blueberries, mango, grapefruit segments, nectarines, and plums.

In a small bowl, whisk together the salt, pepper, lime juice, and honey. Drizzle the dressing over the fruit and stir gently to coat.

Prawn and risoni pasta salad

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

500g risoni pasta

300g cooked prawn tails, with the shells removed but tails left intact

3 Roma tomatoes, diced

1 bunch of spring onions, chopped

250ml mint leaves, chopped

125ml chopped parsley

Dressing

60ml olive oil

30ml lemon juice

5ml chopped garlic

1 red chilli, seeded and chopped

Salt and pepper

Method

Cook the pasta according to directions on the packet. Drain and rinse well.

Combine with the prawns, tomatoes, spring onions, and herbs.

Pour over the dressing and mix well. Pile on a serving plate.

For the dressing.

Combine all the ingredients and mix well.

Recipe by Angela Day.

Moroccan roast vegetables

Ingredients

1 red pepper, cubed

1 yellow pepper, cubed

1 green pepper, cubed

2 red onions, peeled and cut into wedges

1 large brinjal, cubed

4 baby marrows, sliced

250g butternut, cubed

125g baby tomatoes, halved

1 red onion, cut into wedges

80ml olive oil

30ml Moroccan spice

salt and pepper

60ml chopped parsley

Method

Prepare all the vegetables and place in a bowl.

Add the olive oil, spice, salt, and pepper.

Toss well to coat and place on a baking tray.

Roast in a preheated oven at 180°C for 40 minutes, stirring halfway.

When all the vegetables are tender, remove and serve sprinkled with parsley.