Wondering what to do for Valentine’s Day because every place is already booked solid?
Then whip up this perfect drink and snack pairing with Angostura bitters for your partner this Valentine's Day.
Melt her or his heart by planning a romantic date at home.
From movie night or games night to a lounge floor picnic; there’s no better way to spend Valentine's Day than indulging in a good drink, a few sweet treats and great company.
Manhattan
Ingredients
- 60ml whiskey
- 25ml vermouth
- 3 dashes Angostura aromatic bitters
- Cherries
Method
- In a mixing glass, stir all ingredients with large cracked ice. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon twist and cherries.
Chocolate dipped strawberries
Ingredients
- ¼ cup whole milk
- 2tsp Angostura aromatic bitter
- 10ml brandy
- 1 cup sweetened cocoa powder
Method
- Combine milk, Angostura aromatic bitters and brandy in a measuring cup or microwaveable bowl.
- Microwave until very warm.
- Gradually add cocoa powder, whisking after each addition until smooth.
- Drizzle in additional milk if needed. The sauce will thicken considerably when chilled but will warm up nicely in the microwave or on the stovetop.
- Serve chocolate sauce in bowl with strawberries on the side.