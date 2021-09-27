The perfect wines to drink this spring and what to serve with them

The warm weather has finally arrived and that means it’s time for seasonal food and drinks favourites. From fresh produce to crisp wine, the spring season makes way for some of our favourite indulgences.

Below, we have put together a list of wonderful food and wine pairings to guide you into spring. Roodeberg classic red blend 2020 vintage Food pairing: Smoky BBQ red wine marinade for steak on the braai

This multi-varietal cabernet sauvignon-driven blend erupts in your glass with aromatic layers of fresh red and dark fruit, cassis, and hints of spice and dark chocolate. Perfect for enjoying around the braai, television personality, Ilse van der Merwe of The Food Fox uses this South African original to enrich her smoky BBQ marinade for whole sirloin or fillet on the coals. She shares her recipe, that can be enjoyed with friends and a bottle or two of the wine. Smoky BBQ red wine marinade for steak on the braai Ingredients

30ml olive oil 2-3 cloves garlic, finely grated 250ml Roodeberg classic red blend

80ml tomato sauce or ketchup 30ml balsamic vinegar 15ml Worcester sauce

15ml smoked paprika 2,5ml ground coriander 2,5ml ground cumin

10ml brown sugar Salt and pepper to taste Method

In a medium saucepan, add the oil and fry the garlic over medium heat for a minute. Add the wine, tomato sauce, vinegar, Worcester sauce, paprika, coriander, cumin, and sugar, and season generously with salt and pepper. Stir well, then bring to a simmer. Cook over low heat for ten minutes or until slightly thickened – the consistency should be that of a basting sauce. Remove from the heat and leave to cool. Use as a basting sauce for steak, sosaties, and large red meat cuts, or marinate your whole steak cuts (whole sirloin or fillet) for a few hours in the cooled marinade before grilling). Spier signature pinotage Food pairing: Pan-fried lamb chipolatas and smoky tomato and onion relish on creamy polenta

Truly the wine for any occasion the signature pinotage pairs excellently with this jazzed-up South African classic – a combination that is bound to wrap a smile around your face. They have taken creative licence on this dish of pap, wors, and smoor by throwing in polenta and parmesan cheese and replacing the boerewors with lamb sausages. Pan-fried lamb chipolatas and smoky tomato and onion relish on creamy polenta Serves: 4

Ingredients For the relish: 60ml olive oil

2 onions, halved and finely sliced 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped 1 sprig rosemary, finely chopped

1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes 200g baby tomatoes, stalks removed 10ml smoked paprika

15ml brown sugar 15ml red wine vinegar Salt and pepper to taste

For the polenta and chipolatas: 500ml milk 500ml chicken stock

1 cup fine polenta 30-45ml butter 80ml Parmesan cheese, finely grated

Salt and pepper to taste 30ml olive oil 500-800g lamb chipolatas (or regular lamb sausage or boerewors)

Fresh basil leaves or chopped parsley to serve Method For the relish: Heat the oil in a medium-large pot and fry the onions until soft. Add the garlic and rosemary and fry for another minute, then add the canned and fresh tomatoes, paprika, sugar, and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper, stir well, and bring to a simmer. Cover with a lid and simmer for about 25 minutes or until soft and fragrant. Set aside.

For the polenta: In a deep medium pot or saucepan, heat the milk and stock to a simmer, then add the polenta all at once while stirring. Keep stirring and simmering as the polenta thickens and cooks to a creamy consistency (about 10 minutes). Remove from the heat, add the butter and parmesan, season with salt and pepper, and stir until mixed and melted. Set aside and heat another pan with olive oil to fry the chipolatas until cooked and golden. Serve the chipolatas on the polenta with a spoon of relish and a scattering of fresh herbs. Vergelegen Florence rosé wine Food pairing: Bresaola

A lovely rose-gold colour, the wine is named “Florence” after Florence, Lady Phillips, owner of the estate from 1917-1941 with her husband Sir Lionel Phillips. This wine is well-known for being incredibly food-friendly as it pairs well with so many dishes, and is suitable for all seasons and occasions. Bresaola Serves: 4

Ingredients 1.5kg whole beef topside, trimmed 40g coarse salt

60g brown sugar 750ml red wine (cabernet sauvignon or merlot) 100g fresh thyme

Method Place the beef in a deep tray. Use a wooden spoon to mix the salt and sugar together in a bowl. Use this as a rub to smother the meat, covering it on all sides.

Cover with cling wrap and place in the fridge for two hours. This will draw out any moisture in the beef. Lift the beef out of the leached-out liquid and pat dry with a paper towel. Discard the liquid from the tray and return the beef to the tray. Add the red wine, ensuring that the meat is covered.

Return the tray to the fridge, cover with cling wrap, and marinate overnight. The next day, lift the beef out of the liquid (the meat should have a deep-red colour from curing in the wine) and hang it in a biltong box if you have one, or a store cupboard with a fan. Allow the meat to hang and cure for at least three to four days, but it can also keep for up to two weeks.