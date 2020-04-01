The secret's out! We show you how to make 'KFC' chicken at home

It's Day 6 of the national lockdown and my kids have already started asking about when they can get some fast food again.

Even though I’ve told them at least 100 times that everything is closed during lockdown, I still get questions like, “Can we go to the Spur?” or “Is the McDonald’s drive-through closed as well?”

As mothers, we’re always looking for creative ways to solve often impossible problems in an attempt to make the nagging of a six-year-old stop. Moms know that nagging leads to irritation which leads to frustration followed by having wine with breakfast.

So how do you get your kids from nagging about their junk food cravings?

During this trying time, moms are getting really creative in the kitchen - baking their own bread, making pasta from scratch and making the most incredible cookies.