The Table Bay’s Executive Chef Keshan Rambarun has created a health and energy boosting salad for “detox-ers”. Pic: The Table Bay Hotel

The mindful intake of healthy foods that boost detoxification, health and metabolism is widely considered a more sensible approach to extreme diets.



“Eating clean doesn’t have to be boring. Innovative combinations of nutrient rich vegetables, proteins, fruits and herbs can be very tasty. Choosing your ingredients mindfully and in the right combinations can leave you feeling deeply satisfied after a meal while giving your health and immunity a boost,” says The Table Bay’s Executive Chef Keshan Rambarun .





He has created a health and energy boosting salad for “detox-ers”. It burgeons with flavour, incorporating the health-giving benefits of kale, which is one of the most nutrient dense plants on the planet; avocado, which is full of fibre, potassium, essential vitamins and Monounsaturated Fatty Acids

that are good for the heart; pomegranate seeds, which contain antioxidants, and pumpkin seeds which are a good source of antioxidants, magnesium, zinc and fatty acids.





Take a look at how easy it is to prepare:

Ingredients (serves two)





4 Small radishes sliced thinly

6 Cherry tomatoes cut in halves

10 ml Virgin Olive oil

1 Small bunch of kale

1 Avocado

50g Micro herbs or baby salad leaves

1 tbsp Coriander leaves, picked

6 Strawberries (thinly sliced)

2 Small white turnips (thinly sliced)

60ml Pomegranate arils

2tbsp Pumpkin seeds, dry and toasted

1 Lime

Salt & pepper to taste





Method





Preheat oven to 220 0 C Lay the radish slices and tomato halves on a parchment lined baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, season lightly with salt and pepper and bake for 5 minutes until soft. Strip the kale leaves from the stems and tear the leaves into bite-sized pieces. Place the kale and chopped avocado in a large bowl. Use your hands to massage and squeeze the avocado into the kale for 2 to 3 minutes, until the kale is dark green and slightly wilted. Arrange the kale in a serving dish. Peel the avocado and remove the stone. Cut thin slices into the avocado and fan the slices onto the serving dish. Layer the herbs, strawberry and turnip slices, as well as the roasted radishes and tomatoes over the kale. Garnish with the pomegranate arils and pumpkin seeds. Squeeze the juice of the lime over the salad, drizzle with olive oil and season to taste with salt and pepper.



