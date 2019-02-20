The mindful intake of healthy foods that boost detoxification, health and metabolism is widely considered a more sensible approach to extreme diets.
“Eating clean doesn’t have to be boring. Innovative combinations of nutrient rich vegetables, proteins, fruits and herbs can be very tasty. Choosing your ingredients mindfully and in the right combinations can leave you feeling deeply satisfied after a meal while giving your health and immunity a boost,” says The Table Bay’s Executive Chef Keshan Rambarun .
He has created a health and energy boosting salad for “detox-ers”. It burgeons with flavour, incorporating the health-giving benefits of kale, which is one of the most nutrient dense plants on the planet; avocado, which is full of fibre, potassium, essential vitamins and Monounsaturated Fatty Acids
that are good for the heart; pomegranate seeds, which contain antioxidants, and pumpkin seeds which are a good source of antioxidants, magnesium, zinc and fatty acids.
Take a look at how easy it is to prepare:
Ingredients (serves two)
4 Small radishes sliced thinly
6 Cherry tomatoes cut in halves
10 ml Virgin Olive oil
1 Small bunch of kale
1 Avocado
50g Micro herbs or baby salad leaves
1 tbsp Coriander leaves, picked
6 Strawberries (thinly sliced)
2 Small white turnips (thinly sliced)
60ml Pomegranate arils
2tbsp Pumpkin seeds, dry and toasted
1 Lime
Salt & pepper to taste
Method
- Preheat oven to 220 0 C
- Lay the radish slices and tomato halves on a parchment lined baking sheet.
- Drizzle with olive oil, season lightly with salt and pepper and bake for 5 minutes until soft.
- Strip the kale leaves from the stems and tear the leaves into bite-sized pieces.
- Place the kale and chopped avocado in a large bowl.
- Use your hands to massage and squeeze the avocado into the kale for 2 to 3 minutes, until the kale is dark green and slightly wilted.
- Arrange the kale in a serving dish.
- Peel the avocado and remove the stone.
- Cut thin slices into the avocado and fan the slices onto the serving dish.
- Layer the herbs, strawberry and turnip slices, as well as the roasted radishes and tomatoes over the kale.
- Garnish with the pomegranate arils and pumpkin seeds.
- Squeeze the juice of the lime over the salad, drizzle with olive oil and season to taste with salt and pepper.
The Detox Salad will be in the cast of colourful salads during Camissa Brasserie’s Harvest Table lunch sittings between 12h00 and 14h30 from Tuesdays to Fridays.
In addition to salads and cold starter dishes, there is an evolving hot buffet with an array of satisfying dishes.
The cost per head is R260. Guests can choose to end their meal with an indulgent signature dessert for an additional R40 per person.
Booking is essential on [email protected] or 021 406 5988.