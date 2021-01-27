The ultimate dessert to celebrate Chocolate Cake Day
In honour of National Chocolate Cake Day, we plan on celebrating with this quick and easy flourless chocolate cake.
What makes it so special, you ask? The cake is suitable for anyone with gluten intolerance as it uses ground almonds in place of flour.
This can also be varied by using ground hazelnuts or macadamia nuts.
If coffee is not your preference, then omit the espresso powder from the coffee pot dessert.
For extra decadence add a splash of your favourite liqueur to the custard.
Flourless chocolate cake
Ingredients
150g good quality dark chocolate
150g butter
125ml castor sugar
5 extra-large eggs
150g ground almonds
250ml cream, whipped
Strawberries to decorate
Method
Melt the chocolate and butter in a bowl over hot water or in the microwave on medium for 2 to 3 minutes. Cool slightly.
Beat the eggs and sugar with an electric mixer until tripled in volume. Beat in the cooled melted chocolate and fold in the almonds. Spoon the mixture into a greased and lined deep 20cm cake pan and bake at 180°C for 25 to 35 minutes.
Cool in the pan for 10 minutes before turning out. Place on a cooling rack to cool. Top with whipped cream and decorate with strawberries.
Recipe by chef and cookbook author Jenny Kay.