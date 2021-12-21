The ultimate potato recipes to accompany a roast dinner

Take Christmas dinner up a notch with these delicious recipes for potatoes. Roast Potatoes with garlic, rosemary and Parmesan

You may be under the impression that the roast is the star of Christmas dinner/lunch. But you'd be wrong, it's the roast potatoes. Coated in olive oil, Parmesan, flaky sea salt, a crack of black pepper and herbaceous rosemary, they are light and fluffy on the inside with a golden crust with flavours that practically dance on the tongue. INGREDIENTS

2kg baby ruby red royal potatoes ⅓ cup olive oil 1 tsp sea salt flakes

½ tsp fresh cracked black pepper 3 sprigs rosemary, leaves only 3 cloves garlic, crushed

60g Parmesan cheese, grated METHOD Preheat the oven to 180°C, fan-forced.

In a large bowl, tumble the potatoes together with olive oil, salt, pepper and rosemary leaves. Spread potatoes out in a large non-stick roasting pan, so they aren't too crowded, use two smaller trays as an alternative. Roast for 30 minutes, then turn the heat down to 180°C (160°C, fan-forced) and roast for another 15 minutes.

After 45 minutes in total, take the tray out of the oven, add crushed garlic and stir through the potatoes, so the garlic is coated in oil. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese and return to the oven for 5-8 minutes. Roasted garlic mashed potatoes⁠

Buttery, fluffy mashed potatoes are the star of any dinner. Whether you're eating a roast, grilled fish, baked mushroom caps or a steak, they pair so beautifully with a variety of foods. Mild in flavour with a buttery richness and hints of fresh herbs and garlic, even the fussiest eaters will be happy to dollop a few spoonfuls onto their plates. INGREDIENTS 2 heads garlic⁠

2 tsp olive oil⁠ 1.3kg russet potatoes and/or Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and diced into 2.5cm cubes 4 tsp kosher salt, divided⁠

1 stick unsalted butter, at room temperature⁠ ⅓ cup heavy cream, warmed⁠ ⅓ cup whole milk, warmed⁠

chopped parsley or chives, for garnish⁠ METHOD Heat the oven to 200°C.

Make the roasted garlic. Slice 1cm from the head of the garlic, then drizzle with 1 tsp olive oil. Wrap the clove in foil, then place directly on the grate in the oven. Roast 35 – 40 minutes, or until the garlic is deep golden brown and soft (see photos in post). Remove from the oven and cool to room temperature. Peel and dice the potatoes. Place into a colander, then rinse under cold running water until the water runs clear to remove starch. Transfer the potatoes to a 6-quart pot. Cover with cold water, then add 1 tablespoon (3 tsp) kosher salt. Bring the water to a boil, then reduce to medium heat; simmer until the potatoes are cooked through and very soft, 8 – 10 minutes after the water comes to a boil. The potatoes are cooked through once you can easily mash with the tines of a fork.

Drain potatoes, then return to the hot pot. Toss the potatoes in the pot to dry and remove any clinging water droplets. Add the roasted garlic – to do so, squeeze the root end of the garlic head to release the cloves from their paper shells. Add the remaining 1 tsp salt, as well as the butter, milk, and heavy cream. Mash the potatoes using a masher or a hand mixer set to low speed. Taste for seasoning and adjust with salt if needed. Serve warm with additional butter and chopped parsley and/or chives to taste. Vegan Potato Bake

Creamy, melt in your mouth potatoes infused with the sharp, almost minty flavour of thyme and sweet sautéed garlic. Using vegan butter and plant-based milk, this recipe packs a lot of flavour without too much heaviness, perfect for accompanying a full-on roast dinner. INGREDIENTS

½ onion 1 clove of garlic 2 tbs vegan butter

1.5 cup of plant milk of choice 1 cup vegetable broth 2 tbs flour

700g potatoes Salt and pepper Thyme

METHOD Preheat the oven to 200°C. Finely wash and thinly slice the potatoes and chop the onion and garlic. Mix the vegetable broth and milk together.