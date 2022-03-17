These bright and savoury chutneys add a burst of flavour to sandwiches and more

By Annada D. Rathi Food historian Pushpesh Pant hypothesises that chutneys may be among the oldest known prepared foods created by ancient people who crushed berries, fruits, nuts or seeds to intensify the taste of whatever they were eating.

Story continues below Advertisment

Chutneys seamlessly transform into dips, spreads, vinaigrettes, marinades and toppings. I love to wake up salad dressings with a dollop of cilantro-mint chutney, or swirl olive oil into peanut chutney as a dip for chunks of crusty bread. But, to me, the absolute best use of a chutney is in a sandwich, where it is used as a flavourful spread and brings all the ingredients together. Chutneys have enriched the Indian street food landscape and are consumed either as a snappy component of a meal or as a sidekick to street food. My friends from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh – the southern Indian states that convert anything and everything into a chutney – rave about steamed white rice topped with ghee and mixed with tangy, hot gongura pachadi (sorrel chutney).

Like maple syrup to pancakes, chutneys complement the dishes they're served with: coconut chutney for dosas or green chutney for samoosas. And though chutney often plays a supporting sole – an acidic contrast to pakoras or vadas, or a wet accompaniment to idlis and dosas – without it, Indian street food is unimaginable. Lettuce and Jalapeño Chutney (Makes 1 Cup/Serves 8) Lettuce and Jalapeño Chutney on warmed-up lavash bread with a bottom layer of cream cheese. Photo by Scott Suchman for The Washington Post. Ingredients

Story continues below Advertisment

2 cups (56g) chopped lettuce leaves, rinsed and thoroughly dried 4 jalapeños roughly chopped, stemmed and seeded 4 cloves garlic, peeled

Story continues below Advertisment

4 tsp fresh lemon juice 1 tsp ground cumin 1/2 tsp table salt or fine sea salt, plus more to taste

Story continues below Advertisment

Method In the pitcher of a blender, add the lettuce and pulse one or two times until slightly chopped and releasing a bit of water. Add the jalapeños, garlic, lemon juice, cumin and salt and blend until smooth. Taste, and add more salt if needed. (If the finished chutney is too watery, transfer it to a fine mesh strainer set over a bowl and let to drain for 2 to 3 minutes.) Transfer to a lidded container and use right away, or refrigerate until needed.

Red Bell Pepper Chutney (Serves 4-6) Red Bell Pepper Chutney on sourdough bread with avocado. Photo by Scott Suchman for The Washington Post. Ingredients 2 tbs vegetable oil

2 large red bell peppers (about 270g total), seeded and diced into 1cm pieces (about 2 1/2 cups) 3 dried red chillies, stemmed 1/2 tsp table salt or fine sea salt

1/4 tsp tamarind paste Water, as needed Method