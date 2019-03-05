Makes 12-14
Ingredients
- 1 quantity of basic batter
- grated rind of 1 orange
- 125g fresh raspberries
For the sauce
- 80g butter
- 125ml brown sugar
- 180ml fresh orange juice
- 80ml lemon juice
- 30ml brandy (optional)
- 2-3 bananas, sliced
Method
- Prepare the basic batter and place in a jug.
- Stir in the orange rind and mix well.
- Make the pancakes in a 20cm non-stick frying pan.
- When the sauce is prepared, fold each pancake into a triangle, add to the sauce in the frying pan and heat through.
- Serve the warm pancakes and bananas sprinkled with raspberries and a scoop of vanilla ice-cream.
- For the sauce, combine the butter and sugar in a large frying pan and heat until the butter has melted.
- Add the orange and lemon juice and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 5 minutes.
- Add the brandy and bananas and simmer until the bananas are soft.
- Add the pancakes, making sure they get soaked with sauce.