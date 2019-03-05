Caramel, banana pancakes. Picture by Chris Collingridge

Makes 12-14

Ingredients

  • 1 quantity of basic batter
  • grated rind of 1 orange
  • 125g fresh raspberries

For the sauce

  • 80g butter
  • 125ml brown sugar
  • 180ml fresh orange juice
  • 80ml lemon juice
  • 30ml brandy (optional)
  • 2-3 bananas, sliced

Method

  1. Prepare the basic batter and place in a jug.
  2. Stir in the orange rind and mix well.
  3. Make the pancakes in a 20cm non-stick frying pan.
  4. When the sauce is prepared, fold each pancake into a triangle, add to the sauce in the frying pan and heat through.
  5. Serve the warm pancakes and bananas sprinkled with raspberries and a scoop of vanilla ice-cream.
  6. For the sauce, combine the butter and sugar in a large frying pan and heat until the butter has melted.
  7. Add the orange and lemon juice and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 5 minutes.
  8. Add the brandy and bananas and simmer until the bananas are soft. 
  9. Add the pancakes, making sure they get soaked with sauce.