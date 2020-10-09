These recipes will get you in the mood for brunch
’Tis the season for bottomless mimosas and you know what that means – an impressive brunch spread!
We love brunch. It makes everyone feel good and so sophisticated. After six months of being indoors and not seeing our friends and family, brunch is the ideal gathering to be reunited with your loved ones.
Good food, amazing drinks and conversation? That’s a brunch we want to attend!
So if you are planning on hosting a brunch soiree soon, here are some ideas that will impress your guests.
Spinach and onion quiche (Serves 10-12)
For the pastry
1 roll ready-made shortcrust pastry
1. Roll out the pastry and line a 30cm quiche pan.
2. Prick the base and line it with non-stick baking paper.
3. Weigh it down with dried beans and bake at 180°C for 10-15 minutes.
4. Remove the paper and beans and return to the oven for another 10 minutes to cook the base.
5. Remove and cool.
For the filling
Ingredients
600g washed spinach
30ml olive oil
2 onions, chopped
5ml chopped garlic
A few sprigs of fresh thyme, stripped
4 eggs
180ml cream
125ml grated Gruyère cheese
125g feta cheese, crumbled
60ml chopped sun-dried tomatoes, chopped
salt and pepper
Instructions
1. Blanch the spinach and then remove and squeeze out excess liquid.
2. Chop the spinach.
3. Heat the oil and fry the onion, garlic and thyme until soft and starting to brown.
4. Add the spinach and fry for 5 minutes.
5. Remove from the heat and add the eggs, cream, cheeses and sun-dried tomatoes.
6. Season well.
7. Scrape this mixture into the pastry base and bake at 180°C for 30-40 minutes until set and golden brown.
8. Remove and serve warm or at room temperature.
Almond and Berry Friand (Serves 12)
Ingredients
150g cake flour
185g icing sugar
100g ground almonds
5 egg whites
180g butter, melted
1tsp vanilla extract
mixed fresh berries
flaked almonds to sprinkle
icing sugar for decoration
Instructions
Preheat oven to 180°C. Grease friand pan.
Sift together flour and icing sugar, add ground almonds, mix to combine.
Lightly whisk egg whites to loosen.
Then add to flour mixture with the melted butter and vanilla.
Mix until just combined.
Divide the mixture between 12 friand moulds.
Top with berries and lightly sprinkle with flaked almonds.
Bake for 20-25 minutes until risen and golden.
Allow to cool for 2 or 3 minutes, then gently remove from pan.
Allow to cool. Sprinkle with icing sugar.
Chicken and Grape Salad (Serves 6-8)
Ingredients
1 whole cooked chicken, meat shredded
250ml red grapes, halved
4 stalks of celery, chopped
6 spring onions, sliced
250g bacon, crispy fried and chopped
3 eggs, hard-boiled and chopped
180ml mayonnaise
125ml sour cream
15ml Dijon mustard
30ml lemon juice
5ml garlic salt
10ml paprika
2ml pepper
125ml flaked almonds, toasted
Instructions
Combine the chicken, grapes, celery, spring onions, half the bacon and half the eggs in a bowl.
In a jug combine the mayo, sour cream, mustard, lemon juice, garlic salt, paprika and pepper, and whisk until smooth.
Pour over the chicken mixture and mix until combined.
Transfer the chicken to a serving platter and scatter with the remaining bacon, egg and toasted almonds.
Spinach Roulade (Serves 8-10)
Ingredients
400g spinach, washed
5 eggs, separated
45ml self-raising flour
salt and pepper
30ml grated Parmesan cheese
For the filling
250g cream cheese
45ml milk
45ml chopped peppadews
45ml chopped black olives
45ml chopped parsley
Instructions
1. Line a 23x32cm Swiss roll tin with non-stick baking paper.
2. Cook the spinach in the microwave until wilted.
3. Squeeze out all the excess liquid.
4. Put the spinach, egg yolks, flour and seasoning into a food processor and blend well.
5. Beat the egg whites until stiff and fold into the spinach mixture.
6. Spread the mixture into the prepared pan and sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese.
7. Bake at 180°C for 12-15 minutes until firm to the touch.
8. Turn out on to a piece of non-stick baking paper.
9. Allow to cool.
10. Spread with the filling and roll up from the long side.
11. Refrigerate for 30 minutes until firm.
12. Serve sliced.