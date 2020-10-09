These recipes will get you in the mood for brunch

’Tis the season for bottomless mimosas and you know what that means – an impressive brunch spread! We love brunch. It makes everyone feel good and so sophisticated. After six months of being indoors and not seeing our friends and family, brunch is the ideal gathering to be reunited with your loved ones. Good food, amazing drinks and conversation? That’s a brunch we want to attend! So if you are planning on hosting a brunch soiree soon, here are some ideas that will impress your guests. Spinach and onion quiche (Serves 10-12)

For the pastry

1 roll ready-made shortcrust pastry

1. Roll out the pastry and line a 30cm quiche pan.

2. Prick the base and line it with non-stick baking paper.

3. Weigh it down with dried beans and bake at 180°C for 10-15 minutes.

4. Remove the paper and beans and return to the oven for another 10 minutes to cook the base.

5. Remove and cool.

For the filling

Ingredients

600g washed spinach

30ml olive oil

2 onions, chopped

5ml chopped garlic

A few sprigs of fresh thyme, stripped

4 eggs

180ml cream

125ml grated Gruyère cheese

125g feta cheese, crumbled

60ml chopped sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

salt and pepper

Instructions

1. Blanch the spinach and then remove and squeeze out excess liquid.

2. Chop the spinach.

3. Heat the oil and fry the onion, garlic and thyme until soft and starting to brown.

4. Add the spinach and fry for 5 minutes.

5. Remove from the heat and add the eggs, cream, cheeses and sun-dried tomatoes.

6. Season well.

7. Scrape this mixture into the pastry base and bake at 180°C for 30-40 minutes until set and golden brown.

8. Remove and serve warm or at room temperature.

Almond and Berry Friand (Serves 12)

Ingredients

150g cake flour

185g icing sugar

100g ground almonds

5 egg whites

180g butter, melted

1tsp vanilla extract

mixed fresh berries

flaked almonds to sprinkle

icing sugar for decoration

Instructions

Preheat oven to 180°C. Grease friand pan.

Sift together flour and icing sugar, add ground almonds, mix to combine.

Lightly whisk egg whites to loosen.

Then add to flour mixture with the melted butter and vanilla.

Mix until just combined.

Divide the mixture between 12 friand moulds.

Top with berries and lightly sprinkle with flaked almonds.

Bake for 20-25 minutes until risen and golden.

Allow to cool for 2 or 3 minutes, then gently remove from pan.

Allow to cool. Sprinkle with icing sugar.

Chicken and Grape Salad (Serves 6-8)

Ingredients

1 whole cooked chicken, meat shredded

250ml red grapes, halved

4 stalks of celery, chopped

6 spring onions, sliced

250g bacon, crispy fried and chopped

3 eggs, hard-boiled and chopped

180ml mayonnaise

125ml sour cream

15ml Dijon mustard

30ml lemon juice

5ml garlic salt

10ml paprika

2ml pepper

125ml flaked almonds, toasted

Instructions

Combine the chicken, grapes, celery, spring onions, half the bacon and half the eggs in a bowl.

In a jug combine the mayo, sour cream, mustard, lemon juice, garlic salt, paprika and pepper, and whisk until smooth.

Pour over the chicken mixture and mix until combined.

Transfer the chicken to a serving platter and scatter with the remaining bacon, egg and toasted almonds.

Spinach Roulade (Serves 8-10)

Ingredients

400g spinach, washed

5 eggs, separated

45ml self-raising flour

salt and pepper

30ml grated Parmesan cheese

For the filling

250g cream cheese

45ml milk

45ml chopped peppadews

45ml chopped black olives

45ml chopped parsley

Instructions

1. Line a 23x32cm Swiss roll tin with non-stick baking paper.

2. Cook the spinach in the microwave until wilted.

3. Squeeze out all the excess liquid.

4. Put the spinach, egg yolks, flour and seasoning into a food processor and blend well.

5. Beat the egg whites until stiff and fold into the spinach mixture.

6. Spread the mixture into the prepared pan and sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese.

7. Bake at 180°C for 12-15 minutes until firm to the touch.

8. Turn out on to a piece of non-stick baking paper.

9. Allow to cool.

10. Spread with the filling and roll up from the long side.

11. Refrigerate for 30 minutes until firm.

12. Serve sliced.