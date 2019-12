This 2-ingredient dessert is taking the internet by storm









A two-ingredient Nutella cake that takes less than 30 minutes to prepare. Picture: Piqsels Making dessert always seem like a hassle. Either you don't have the time or the right ingredients, resulting in something that's been store bought or nothing at all. But culinary blogger Andrea Soranidis swears by her latest creation - a two-ingredient Nutella cake that takes less than 30 minutes to prepare. Online users seem to agree with her, with the recipe going viral.

Posting the recipe to her blog, the petite cook, in March this year, she wrote: "Soft and rich, this magic 2-Ingredient Nutella cake is the easiest and most delicious chocolate cake you can possibly make, and it also happens to be gluten-free!"

To get started, here's what you'll need:

5 free range eggs

250g Nutella or chocolate hazelnut spread

Method:

Start by placing the eggs in a mixer. Whisk the eggs on medium-high speed until pale and airy, for about 5-6 minutes.

After 5-6 minutes, they should be tripled in volume.

If you like, you can sprinkle the egg mixture with 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder. Then pour your chocolate hazelnut spread in a large microwave-safe bowl, cover and microwave for 30 seconds.

Incorporate 1/3 of the whisked eggs into the bowl with the chocolate spread, and gently mix with a spatula until well combined. Fold in another 1/3 of the whisked eggs, and gently mix until well combined.

Fold in the remaining 1/3 of the whisked eggs, and again, gently mix until combined.

Pour the cake mixture into a 20cm cake pan. Make sure you cover the bottom and the sides of the pan with parchment paper, so that your cake won’t stick to the pan.

Bake the cake for about 20-25 minutes at 175°C/340°F.

"I like it slightly gooey in the centre, so I usually bake my cake for 22 minutes, then leave it to cool above the stove covered with a kitchen cloth," adds Soranidis.

For more recipe ideas, visit Andrea Soranidis's blog