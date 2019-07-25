



Ingredients





For the tart dough:





235g all-purpose flour

40g powdered sugar

30g chopped crystallized ginger

Pinch of kosher salt

113g unsalted butter (1 stick), cold and cubed

1 large egg, lightly beaten





For the filling:





6 large egg yolk

3 large eggs

3/4 cup fresh tangerine juice (from 3 to 4 large tangerines)

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (from about 2 lemons)

3 tablespoons finely grated tangerine zest

1 1/2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest

25 grams granulated sugar

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

170 grams unsalted butter (1 1/2 sticks), cubed

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

45 grams bittersweet chocolate, chopped

1/2 cup crème fraîche or sour cream

30 grams chopped crystallized ginger

Chocolate curls, for serving (optional)





Method





Place the flour, sugar, crystallized ginger and salt in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse to combine.





Add butter and pulse until a coarse meal forms. Add egg and pulse just until a crumbly dough comes together. Press dough into a disk, wrap in plastic, and chill for at least 1 hour or overnight.





Prepare the curd: In a large, heatproof bowl, whisk together yolks and whole eggs. In a medium pot over medium heat, combine tangerine juice, lemon juice, 1 1/2 tablespoons tangerine zest, 3/4 teaspoon lemon zest, sugar, ginger, salt and butter. Once mixture is simmering, slowly pour into eggs, whisking constantly, then return mixture to pot. Cook, stirring constantly, over medium-low heat, until curd thickens enough to coat a spoon, 4 to 7 minutes. Strain into a medium bowl and stir in remaining tangerine and lemon zest and vanilla.





Roll the dough out on a lightly floured surface to 1cm thickness (about an 28cm round).





Place dough into a 23cm tart pan, trimming the dough edges. Poke bottom of dough all over with a fork; chill for at least 30 minutes and up to 24 hours.





Heat the oven to 165ºC. Line the tart crust with foil and fill with baking weights. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove foil and weights and continue to bake until shell is light golden, another 15 to 20 minutes.





Remove crust from oven and immediately sprinkle chopped chocolate evenly over the bottom. Let it sit for 1 minute to melt chocolate, then spread over the surface using an offset spatula. Let the chocolate cool for 5 minutes.





Scrape curd into crust. Bake until the edges are set but the center is still slightly jiggly when shaken, 25 to 35 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.





In a small bowl, whisk together crème fraîche and crystallized ginger.





To serve, top the cooled tart with crème fraîche and shave chocolate curls all over the top if you like.



