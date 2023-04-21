This easy chocolate lamington recipe will satisfy your sugar cravings

Lamingtons are a delicious treat and take me back to my childhood days. Traditionally made from vanilla sponge cake, coated in a chocolate sauce, and then rolled in desiccated coconut, they have iconic status in Australia but are also available in other parts of the world.

They are often found in local bakeries and supermarkets, though local coffee shops are increasingly serving these little cakes as a posh, yet nostalgic, bite. If you would like to make them at home, chef Hendrik Pretorius has the perfect recipe. Chocolate lamingtons. Picture: Supplied Chocolate lamingtons Ingredients

Vanilla sponge 400g sugar 4 large eggs

240ml sunflower oil or vegetable oil 1 tsp vanilla extract 420g all-purpose flour

1 tbs baking powder 1 tsp salt 120ml milk

For the chocolate syrup 75g cocoa powder 360ml hot water

600g sugar 15g unsalted butter Desiccated coconut

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C and place a rack in the middle. Spray and line the bottom and sides of a 25cm x 30cm x 5cm baking pan with baking paper. In a standing mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, beat the eggs on high speed and gradually add the sugar until the mixture is thick and light (about 5 minutes).

When the mixture reaches the ribbons stage (check by lifting the whisk out of the mixing bowl; the mixture should fall back into ribbons) continue to mix and add the oil, vanilla extract, and milk until just combined. Don’t over mix or the eggs will deflate. Remove the mixing bowl from the mixer. Sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt and gradually sprinkle it into the egg mixture and gently fold in until well combined. Scrape the batter with a rubber spatula into the prepared baking pan and bake for 40 – 45 minutes.

When done, the cake should be a light golden-brown colour on top and should spring back when you touch it gently in the middle. Remove from the oven and let it cool down on a wire rack. While it is cooling, make the chocolate syrup. In a medium-sized saucepan combine the hot water, sugar, and cocoa powder and bring to a boil while stirring constantly.

Remove from heat and add the butter. Mix thoroughly and set aside. To assemble the lamingtons, remove the sponge from the baking pan by running a knife along the sides of the pan, then turn it upside down on a cutting board. Remove the baking paper and flip the cake so the right side is up. Using a long, serrated knife to even off the top of the cake and trim the sides equally before cutting it into 5cm square pieces.