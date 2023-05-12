This grilled baby chicken with gremolata and salad verde recipe is perfect for a laid-back weekend

Need some relaxing therapy? Fire up the braai, take the oil out of the cupboard, and get cracking with this therapeutic recipe, courtesy of chef Mynhardt Joubert, a custodian of Mynhardt’s Cathedral Cellar Kitchen. “There is beauty in the simplicity of this dish. I use the freshest of green herbs from the garden to prepare the gremolata which is the hero of the recipe.

“Baby chickens are easily available and make for interesting plating for a family al fresco lunch served on large platters with loads of fresh salad and olive oil toasted ciabatta to accompany,” said Joubert. Grilled baby chicken with gremolata and salad verde. Picture: Supplied Grilled baby chicken with gremolata and salad verde Serves: 4-6

Ingredients for the gremolata chicken 4 baby chickens Large handfuls of mint, parsley, chives, fennel, basil, and lemon thyme

75ml of good quality olive oil Juice and rind of two lemons Salt and pepper to season

Method Clean and dry the chicken and let it rest open in the fridge for an hour or two. Prepare the gremolata by chopping the herbs and mixing them with the remaining ingredients.

Divide the mixture in half – half for basting and half for serving. Prepare the chicken by rubbing it with a dash of olive oil, salt and pepper. Prepare medium-hot coals and roast the chicken slowly over the coals for 45 minutes to an hour, using a basting brush continually baste the chicken with the gremolata. Serve hot with a chopped fresh green salad and olive oil toasted sour dough bread.