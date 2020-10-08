This lamb curry recipe is too good not to be shared
There’s something about a good lamb curry that just hits the spot. Between the perfectly seasoned and tender meat, the lipsmackingly delicious sauce and that feeling of satisfaction after gorging yourself, few things take one to food heaven like this.
We are strong believers of making sure that the herbs you use for your lamb curry, are fresher than fresh. Skip the dried herbs. The fresh herbs bring a flavour explosion, that makes your lamb curry simply irresistible.
Also, please make sure that your lamb is properly seasoned? For the meat to taste really good, it needs to be given enough time to absorb all the seasoning used. Hence in this recipe we suggest that you marinade in the fridge for at least an hour.
Overnight would be even better.
You can either use coconut milk or cream to make the delicious lamb curry sauce that is probably going to make you lick your fingers when you are doing eating.
Lamb Curry (Serves 6)
Ingredients
1kg leg of lamb cubes
1 onion, halved and thickly sliced
1 chilli, seeded and chopped
15ml grated fresh ginger
15ml chopped garlic
45ml curry powder
15ml paprika
15ml garam masala
salt and pepper
30ml oil
400g diced tomatoes
400g coconut milk
500ml hot water
3 sprigs of thyme
4 carrots, peeled and sliced
4 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed
Method
Place the lamb, sliced onion, chilli, ginger, garlic and spices in a plastic bag.
Season with salt and pepper and mix until all the meat is coated with the spices.
Marinate in the fridge for at least an hour.
Heat the oil in a large pot and fry the meat and spices until browned, about 5minutes.
Stir in the tomatoes, coconut milk, water and thyme. Bring to a boil, turn down heat and simmer, covered, for 1 hour.
Add the carrots and potatoes and simmer for another hour.
Season with extra salt if necessary.
Serve with morogo and samp and beans if desired.