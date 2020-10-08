This lamb curry recipe is too good not to be shared

There’s something about a good lamb curry that just hits the spot. Between the perfectly seasoned and tender meat, the lipsmackingly delicious sauce and that feeling of satisfaction after gorging yourself, few things take one to food heaven like this.

We are strong believers of making sure that the herbs you use for your lamb curry, are fresher than fresh. Skip the dried herbs. The fresh herbs bring a flavour explosion, that makes your lamb curry simply irresistible.

Also, please make sure that your lamb is properly seasoned? For the meat to taste really good, it needs to be given enough time to absorb all the seasoning used. Hence in this recipe we suggest that you marinade in the fridge for at least an hour.

Overnight would be even better.

You can either use coconut milk or cream to make the delicious lamb curry sauce that is probably going to make you lick your fingers when you are doing eating.