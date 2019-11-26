This white sangria is bright and refreshing









Peach White Sangria. Photo for The Washington Post by Tom McCorkle I'm not much of a boozehound myself, but if I had anything resembling a "house drink," it would probably be sangria. Made in advance, big enough to serve a crowd and crowd-pleasing - there are lots of reasons to take a cue to drink as the Spanish do.

Sprinkling the fruit with sugar draws moisture out of the fruit, softening it. You also end up with a sweet liquid that bathes the fruit.

That syrup and the fruit exchange flavors, and a lovely balance is met. So when you incorporate the mix into the sangria, you get fruit that is soft enough to pleasantly eat





It's light, seasonal, pretty and a leading contender for your new signature summer cocktail.





WHITE SANGRIA WITH PEACHES AND RASPBERRIES (Serves 6)





Ingredients

2 ripe peaches, pitted and coarsely chopped, plus more for optional garnish

1 cup raspberries, plus more for optional garnish

3 tablespoons castor sugar, plus more for sprinkling

One 750ml bottle dry white wine, chilled

1/2 cup brandy (may substitute peach liqueur)

1 handful fresh mint leaves (optional)

1 lemon, sliced into thin rounds

Sparkling water, for serving

Method





Add the peaches and raspberries to a large pitcher, sprinkle lightly with sugar and stir. Let the fruit begin to break down (macerate) on the counter for 1 hour.

Add the wine, brandy, the 3 tablespoons sugar, mint leaves, if using, and lemon rounds; gently stir to combine.

Fill glasses with ice and evenly divide the sangria. Add a splash of sparkling water. If desired, place fruit on long skewers as a garnish.





Adapted from Sonja and Alex Overhiser at acouplecooks.com.





The Washington Post