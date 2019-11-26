I'm not much of a boozehound myself, but if I had anything resembling a "house drink," it would probably be sangria. Made in advance, big enough to serve a crowd and crowd-pleasing - there are lots of reasons to take a cue to drink as the Spanish do.
Sprinkling the fruit with sugar draws moisture out of the fruit, softening it. You also end up with a sweet liquid that bathes the fruit.
That syrup and the fruit exchange flavors, and a lovely balance is met. So when you incorporate the mix into the sangria, you get fruit that is soft enough to pleasantly eat