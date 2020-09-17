Three dishes that make asparagus shine

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The spring equinox is in a few days time, meaning that we will be firmly in spring. As much as it’s a season filled with allergy irritations and more antihistamine use than usual, it’s also a time for the best produce. One of my favourite spring ingredients is asparagus. It’s probably the fanciest vegetable and people usually boil, blanch, steam, roast or fry asparagus and serve it as a side dish. But what about making asparagus the shining star of your dish? Let’s take this staple green (or purple or white) veggie of the well-heeled, who have it with salmon or with poached eggs on toast, and explore what else we can make with it. I scoured our archives and found three really great asparagus recipes that will give you ideas ahead of picnic and spring brunch season.

Asparagus & Trout loaf (Serves 6-8)

Ingredients

250ml flour

5ml baking powder

5 small courgettes, grated

1 bunch of spring onions, chopped

250ml grated mature cheddar

grated rind of 1 lemon

60ml chopped dill

100g smoked trout, chopped

250g thin asparagus spears, blanched

5 eggs, beaten

extra smoked trout to serve

cream cheese to serve

Method

1. Put the flour into a mixing bowl.

2. Add the baking powder.

3. Mix in the courgettes, spring onions, cheese, lemon rind, dill, smoked trout and most of the asparagus spears, chopped.

4. Reserve about 5 whole spears for the top.

5. Add in the beaten eggs.

6. Spoon the mixture into a 18x10cm loaf pan which has been greased and its base lined.

7. Arrange the spears on top.

8. Bake at 180°C for 30-40 minutes until golden brown and a skewer inserted into the loaf comes out clean.

9. Remove and cool for 10 minutes before turning out on to a cooling rack.

10. Serve with cream cheese and slices of extra trout.

Asparagus, Leek & Spinach Quiche (Serves 4-6)

Ingredients

1 roll prepared shortcrust pastry

50g butter

3 leeks, thinly sliced

10ml chopped garlic

150g cleaned spinach, chopped

150g feta cheese, crumbled

100g cheddar cheese, grated

150g thin asparagus spears, blanched

250ml cream

4 eggs, beaten

salt and pepper

Method

1. Roll out the pastry and line a 15cm loose-bottom quiche tin.

2. Bake the pastry blind.

3. Remove and cool.

4. Melt the butter in a frying pan and fry the leeks and garlic over medium heat until soft.

5. Add the spinach and fry until wilted.

6. Remove from the heat and stir in the feta cheese.

7. Reserve a few asparagus spears for decoration and chop the remainder.

8. Add to the leek mixture.

9. Sprinkle the pastry base with the cheddar cheese.

10. Top with the asparagus and spinach mixture.

11. Beat together the cream and eggs and season well.

12. Pour this mixture over the filling and bake at 180°C for 25-30 minutes or until set and golden brown.

13. Remove and cool in the tin for 10 minutes.

Asparagus, Chorizo & Butternut Baked Frittata (Serves 6-8)

Ingredients

1 chorizo sausage, diced

15ml olive oil

2 red onions, sliced into thin wedges

10ml chopped garlic

250g butternut, cubed and roasted

250ml grated cheddar cheese

30ml chopped parsley

45ml snipped chives

10 eggs, beaten

125ml cream

salt and pepper

250g asparagus spears, blanched

100g goat's cheese crumbled

Method

1. Heat an ovenproof pan.

2. Add the chorizo and fry over medium heat until cooked and it has released some of its oil.

3. Add the olive oil and fry the onions and garlic until soft.

4. Remove from the heat and add the butternut, cheese and herbs.

5. Combine the eggs, cream and seasoning and mix well.

6. Pour this over the mixture.

7. Arrange the asparagus spears on top and dot with goat’s cheese.

8. Bake at 180°C for 25-30 minutes until golden and set.

9. Serve sliced into wedges.