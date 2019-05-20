These three recipes will make you the Boeber fundi in your family.
Of course there's the ready mix Boeber ( you can't go wrong with the Spice Mecca one) but Boeber is not that difficult to make.
These recipes are a handy guide
Boeber (from www.taste.co.za)
Ingredients
- 50 g butter
- 80 g vermicelli, broken into pieces
- ¼ tsp ground cardamom
- ¼ tsp ground cinnamon
- 3 Tbsp sago
- 1 litre milk
- 100 g sugar
- 75 g leached sultanas (optional)
- 1 cup cream
- 2 tsp vanilla essence
- 50 g flaked almonds, toasted
Method
- Place the butter in a large pan over a very low heat and gently fry the vermicelli and the spices until golden and aromatic.
- Pour the sago and 1 cup milk into a small saucepan and bring to the boil, stirring continuously.
- Cover and set aside for 15 minutes for the sago to plump and absorb the liquid.
- Then, add the remaining milk, the vermicelli mixture, the sugar and sultanas, if using, and gently simmer over a low heat for 10 minutes, or until the vermicelli is tender and the sago transparent.
- Stir occasionally at first, then constantly as the boeber thickens.
- Remove from the heat and stir in the cream and vanilla essence. Spoon into bowls and sprinkle with the toasted almonds.
- Serve warm.
Boeber (from boekatreats.com)
Ingredients
- 100 g butter
- 200 ml vermicelli (crushed)
- 1/2 tsp elaichi powder or 8 cardamom seeds
- 3 sticks cinnamon
- 2 lt milk
- 1/4 cup sago
- 2 tsp rose water
- 3/4 cup sugar, or to taste
- 50 g slivered almonds optional
- 1 tbsp coconut
Method
- Soak sago in 200ml water for 30 minutes. Melt butter in deep saucepan, add vermicelli, coconut and almonds and toss with a fork until it is pink/brownish in colour.
- Add elaichi/cardamom, rosewater, milk and sugar and bring to boil. Stir in soaked sago and simmer until sago is transparent.
- Simmer until well blended.
- Stir occasionally to prevent burning or sticking to base of pot.
NOTE
- Depending on how thick you prefer your boeber, more or less milk can be added.
- Adding approximately 85 ml to 100 ml condensed milk and less sugar also make a nice rich boeber.
- 1 tin ideal milk can be added to enhance taste.
Boeber (from Cape Malay Cooking with Salwaa Smith)
Ingredients
- 100 g butter
- 75 ml sago
- 200 ml water to soak the sago
- 250 ml vermicelli
- 3 cinnamon sticks
- 5 cardamoms
- 50 g sultanas
- 2 litres milk
- 15 ml rose water (optional)
- 150 – 200ml white sugar (depending on your taste buds)
- 50 g blanched almonds
Method
- Soak the sago in the water for about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, melt the butter in a saucepan.
- When it has melted, add the vermicelli and toss it so that the butter covers it and it starts to go golden brown.
- Add the cardamom, cinnamon and the sultanas.
- Stir before pouring the milk into the pan.
- Bring to the boil before adding the pre-soaked sago and then simmer for about 30 minutes stirring constantly otherwise it will stick.
- The sago should become transparent.
- Add the rose water (if using), sugar and almonds and continue to simmer for another 10 minutes or so.
- Serve hot and enjoy