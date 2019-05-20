Boeber is a Ramadan tradition. File picture

These three recipes will make you the Boeber fundi in your family. 

Of course there's the ready mix Boeber ( you can't go wrong with the Spice Mecca one) but Boeber is not that difficult to make. 

These recipes are a handy guide

Boeber (from www.taste.co.za)

Ingredients

  • 50 g butter
  • 80 g vermicelli, broken into pieces
  • ¼ tsp ground cardamom
  • ¼ tsp ground cinnamon
  • 3 Tbsp sago
  • 1 litre milk
  • 100 g sugar
  • 75 g leached sultanas (optional)
  • 1 cup cream
  • 2 tsp vanilla essence
  • 50 g flaked almonds, toasted

Method

  1. Place the butter in a large pan over a very low heat and gently fry the vermicelli and the spices until golden and aromatic.
  2. Pour the sago and 1 cup milk into a small saucepan and bring to the boil, stirring continuously. 
  3. Cover and set aside for 15 minutes for the sago to plump and absorb the liquid. 
  4. Then, add the remaining milk, the vermicelli mixture, the sugar and sultanas, if using, and gently simmer over a low heat for 10 minutes, or until the vermicelli is tender and the sago transparent. 
  5. Stir occasionally at first, then constantly as the boeber thickens. 
  6. Remove from the heat and stir in the cream and vanilla essence. Spoon into bowls and sprinkle with the toasted almonds. 
  7. Serve warm.
Boeber (from boekatreats.com) 

Ingredients

  • 100 g butter
  • 200 ml  vermicelli (crushed)
  • 1/2 tsp elaichi powder or 8 cardamom seeds
  • 3 sticks cinnamon
  • 2 lt milk
  • 1/4  cup sago
  • 2 tsp rose water
  • 3/4  cup sugar, or to taste
  • 50 g slivered almonds optional
  • 1 tbsp coconut

Method

  1. Soak sago in 200ml water for 30 minutes. Melt butter in deep saucepan, add vermicelli, coconut and almonds and toss with a fork until it is pink/brownish in colour. 
  2. Add elaichi/cardamom, rosewater, milk and sugar and bring to boil. Stir in soaked sago and simmer until sago is transparent.
  3. Simmer until well blended.
  4. Stir occasionally to prevent burning or sticking to base of pot.

NOTE

  • Depending on how thick you prefer your boeber, more or less milk can be added. 
  • Adding approximately 85 ml to 100 ml condensed milk and less sugar also make a nice rich boeber.
  • 1 tin ideal milk can be added to enhance taste.


Boeber (from Cape Malay Cooking with Salwaa Smith) 

Ingredients

  • 100 g butter
  • 75 ml sago
  • 200 ml water to soak the sago
  • 250 ml vermicelli
  • 3 cinnamon sticks
  • 5 cardamoms
  • 50 g sultanas
  • 2 litres milk
  • 15 ml rose water (optional)
  • 150 – 200ml white sugar (depending on your taste buds)
  • 50 g blanched almonds

Method

  1. Soak the sago in the water for about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, melt the butter in a saucepan.
  2. When it has melted, add the vermicelli and toss it so that the butter covers it and it starts to go golden brown. 
  3. Add the cardamom, cinnamon and the sultanas. 
  4. Stir before pouring the milk into the pan.
  5. Bring to the boil before adding the pre-soaked sago and then simmer for about 30 minutes stirring constantly otherwise it will stick. 
  6. The sago should become transparent. 
  7. Add the rose water (if using), sugar and almonds and continue to simmer for another 10 minutes or so. 
  8. Serve hot and enjoy