TikTok user reveals how to recreate McDonald's Apple Pie

Since McDonald's shut its doors more than six weeks ago amid the coronavirus lockdown, fans have been trying their best to recreate their favourite fast food dishes at home, whipping up Big Macs, McChicken Sandwiches and McMuffins.

But now one clever TikTok user has shared a recipe for the chain's popular apple pie, which is so similar to the real thing he joked McDonald's got the recipe from him.

How to make your own McDonald's Apple Pie

INGREDIENTS





25g of butter

4 green apples, peeled and chopped

30g of sugar

One puff pastry sheet

1 tsp of cinnamon





METHOD





1. Add apples, sugar, butter and cinnamon to pan and heat on low.

2. Put melted apple mix on laid out puff pastry sheet.

3. Fold sheet over to create pie shape and close sides using a fork.



