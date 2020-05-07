TikTok's 3 ingredient crème brûlée hack

TikTok is back at it again with yet another viral cooking hack. The lockdown is well underway in South Africa and numerous other countries are also facing similar realities. With all our favourite restaurants closed for sit down meals and trips to the store being few and far between, for physical distancing purposes, people have started spending a lot more time in the kitchen as well as trawling the web for new recipes to try. TikTok, it seems, is the new hub of all food-porn. People have been flocking to the video-sharing app to show off their impressive culinary skills and cooking hacks ranging from how to make pancake cereal to whipping up a glass of Dalgona coffee. The newest trend making the rounds is for the French classic, crème brûlée. The recipe was adapted from a Tasty recipe by @shefshaq on TikTok and has grown in popularity because of its simplicity. With just three ingredients, you can make the rich and creamy dessert too - fancy caramelised sugar topping and all.

The trick is to use melted ice cream as the base for the custard filling as it already contains most of the ingredients that are found in the dessert.

Normally one would also use a blow torch to achieve the perfectly crisp sugar topping, but this hack completely eliminates the need for a blow torch so anyone with a stove can make it at home.

3 Ingredient crème brûlée

Ingredients:

1/2 cup vanilla ice cream

1 egg yolk

1 tbsp sugar

Directions

Preheat the oven to 160˚C.

Melt the ice cream in a microwave until liquid then add the yolk and combine -make sure ice cream isn’t hot or the egg will scramble. Pour the mixture into a ramekin.

Pour hot water into a baking pan to create a water bath and sit the ramekin in the pan. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes

Cool to room temperature then cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Before serving, caramelise sugar in a non-stick pan over low-medium heat and immediately pour on top of custard.