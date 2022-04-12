Tips for Tito: If it’s on Twitter, your family WhatsApp group already knows and chop those tomatoes finely

Who does not love autumn? This season is the perfect time of the year for hearty salads, slow-cooker favourites, one-pot wonders and other quick and easy warming dinner recipes that say a gentle farewell to summer. During this time of the year, people whip up delicious soups and stews. Cosying up in the cold weather and cooking a warm, hearty meal this week was Twitter cooking sensation Tito Mboweni.

Story continues below Advertisment

Mboweni took tweeps on a culinary tour where he cooked lamb stew, but as always, users were not impressed with the dish. Don’t tell my family WhatsApp group that I tweeted this. The lamb stew is not looking that bad. Having fun on a cold Sunday! pic.twitter.com/YRMrCIsMrc — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) April 10, 2022 He has been for the longest time teased about the amount of garlic he uses in his food, and how he doesn’t chop his vegetables finely enough, which could ruin the presentation of the meal. Of course, Mboweni’s lamb stew was ruined because of the number of tomatoes used and how they were chopped.

One of the tricks to getting a stew dish perfect is to make sure all the vegetables are chopped finely, but he failed at that method. Fine chopping of vegetables is one of the most important cooking skills to learn, because often soups, stews and sauces start with chopped veggies. For example, perfectly sliced tomatoes help to elevate simple dishes into mouth-watering masterpieces. Juicy, ripe tomatoes can be a bit challenging to slice. But the below guidance by wikiHow should make working with tomatoes a snap.

Story continues below Advertisment

Place your washed tomato on a cutting board Make sure that the stem end is facing upwards. This will make coring the tomato easier. Remove the core

Story continues below Advertisment

If you’re working with large tomatoes, you will have to remove the core before slicing them. If you’re working with small cherry or grape tomatoes, this step is unnecessary and you can skip ahead to the next step. Place the tomato on its head Now that the core is removed, your tomato will have a flatter top. Turn your tomato upside down so that it faces the cutting board and gives you a stable base.

Story continues below Advertisment

Cut the tomato in half Using a sharp chef's knife or a serrated knife, make one long cut from top to the bottom so that your tomato is divided into two even hemispheres. This will make slicing much easier, but if you want whole tomato slices, you can omit this step and skip ahead to the slicing part. Take one of the halves and reposition it

Place the cut side down, facing the cutting board. Slice the tomato The following steps will help you make safe, even cuts across your tomato. If you are slicing a whole tomato, you can still follow the same steps.