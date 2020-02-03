It's a new year and South Africa's Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is back in the kitchen with his tasty recipes.

Last week, Mboweni took tweeps on a culinary tour where he cooked one of his favourite dishes which is tinned fish. Before he started cooking, he asked tweeps to help him decide on his dinner between chicken, beef or fish.

“The critical decision to be made is whether it will be chicken or beef stew or Lucky Star. Maybe we should vote. Starting now. I will tally the votes and announce. No rigging!!,” he wrote.

As usual, Mboweni’s dish included his favourite ingredients: onion, tomato, green pepper and garlic which he was mocked for, for using too much of it. This is not the first time Mboweni has been made fun of for using too much garlic in his cooking.

Earlier last year he was also mocked for the amount of garlic he used for his chicken stew.

Here are some of the hilarious reactions from Twitter users about the amount of garlic used.

I know bare garlic e healthy but this is too much pic.twitter.com/nvZAkVps6v — Marcia thejane (@tseepati) February 1, 2020