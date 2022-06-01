Today is the perfect day for these milk-based coffee recipes, as the globe celebrates World Milk Day

Whether you are a plant-based milk fan or still crave for that milk goodness, milk just hits the spot every time. The same can be said about the milk/coffee combination. Coffee without milk just doesn’t hit the same.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sure, some would say it’s healthier, but it just doesn’t taste as amazing, this I can confirm. It’s therefore fitting that today, we celebrate the wonder of milk. World Milk Day was formed to mark the contributions of the dairy sector when it comes to economic development, nutrition, and farmers.

According to the World Milk Day website, the day was established by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN to recognise the importance of milk as a global food, and to celebrate the dairy sector. Coffee expert Abdul Sahid Khan, has curated these milk-based coffee recipes to toast to World Milk Day. He used Tierra, which is a unique blend of as many as 20 different coffees, selected from the best beans and toasted with care.

Story continues below Advertisement

The coffee that highlights the characteristics of its places of origin and is sustainable even throughout its supply chain. So here are a few exclusive recipes to try out: Healthy honey coffee smoothie

Story continues below Advertisement

Ingredients Shot of Espresso 100 ml milk

Story continues below Advertisement

2 tsp honey 60 ml soya cream 1 ripe bananas, frozen

1 tbsp chocolate syrup 4 ice cubes Directions

Combine the coffee and honey with the water and stir. Tip the brewed coffee, cream, bananas, syrup and ice cubes into the blender. Blend until smooth.

Pour into a glass and drizzle over a little more chocolate syrup if you like. Blueberry and Honey coffee smoothie Ingredients

Shot of Espresso 150 ml chilled milk 2 tsp honey

100 g fresh blueberries 50 gm rolled oats 4 ice cubes

Directions Combine the coffee, milk, oats, blueberries, and honey into a blender. Blend until smooth.

Pour into a glass and top with a few whole blueberries. Marshmallows mocha Ingredients

Shot of Espresso 20 ml milk 5-6 marshmallows

2 tbsp caramel sauce Whipped cream 2 tbsp chocolate sauce

Directions Take a shot of Espresso in a mug. If you making it at cafe just froth the milk like latte, Heat the milk or cream in the microwave until hot but not boiling (about 30 seconds).

Add the espresso and give it a thorough mix with chocolate sauce, and caramel sauce. Fill the mug with hot and frothed milk. Put generous amount of whipped cream. Drizzle with lots of chocolate sauce and top with marshmallows.

Cinnamon Almond cappuccino Ingredients Shot of Espresso

150 ml almond milk Cinnamon powder Nutmeg (just for taste)

Sugar to taste Directions Take a shots of espresso and starch it with hot water, half fill the mug.

Steam and Froth almond milk, until doubled in volume. Pour it like Cappuccino, Sprinkle over a dash of cinnamon and very little nutmeg. Enjoy. Red Velvet Latte

Ingredients Shot of Espresso 350 ml milk

20gm milk/white chocolate 10 ml vanilla syrup Few drop red food colouring

Whipped cream White chocolate shavings (Garnish) Directions

Take a shot of espresso in a glass mug, Add in the chocolate and stir to melt. Add a drop food colouring and stir to combine. Pour steam and frothed milk like cappuccino.

Mix two drop of food colouring into soy cream and whip it. Pour good amount of whipped cream over cappuccino. Sprinkle over some white chocolate shavings.

Indian Spicy Mocha Shot of Espresso 180 ml milk

15 ml chocolate sauce Cinnamon powder Ground cardamom

Ground nutmeg Directions Steam and froth the milk.

Take a shot of espresso in a cup, add chocolate sauce, and ground spices to your espresso. Pour the hot milk and just like latte. Enjoy.