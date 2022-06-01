Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Today is the perfect day for these milk-based coffee recipes, as the globe celebrates World Milk Day

Coffee with plant-based NotMilk. Photo for The Washington Post by Scott Suchman

Coffee with plant-based NotMilk. Photo for The Washington Post by Scott Suchman

Published 1h ago

Share

Whether you are a plant-based milk fan or still crave for that milk goodness, milk just hits the spot every time.

The same can be said about the milk/coffee combination. Coffee without milk just doesn’t hit the same.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sure, some would say it’s healthier, but it just doesn’t taste as amazing, this I can confirm.

It’s therefore fitting that today, we celebrate the wonder of milk.

World Milk Day was formed to mark the contributions of the dairy sector when it comes to economic development, nutrition, and farmers.

More on this

According to the World Milk Day website, the day was established by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN to recognise the importance of milk as a global food, and to celebrate the dairy sector.

Coffee expert Abdul Sahid Khan, has curated these milk-based coffee recipes to toast to World Milk Day.

He used Tierra, which is a unique blend of as many as 20 different coffees, selected from the best beans and toasted with care.

Story continues below Advertisement

The coffee that highlights the characteristics of its places of origin and is sustainable even throughout its supply chain.

So here are a few exclusive recipes to try out:

Healthy honey coffee smoothie

Story continues below Advertisement

Ingredients

Shot of Espresso

100 ml milk

Story continues below Advertisement

2 tsp honey

60 ml soya cream

1 ripe bananas, frozen

1 tbsp chocolate syrup

4 ice cubes

Directions

Combine the coffee and honey with the water and stir.

Tip the brewed coffee, cream, bananas, syrup and ice cubes into the blender.

Blend until smooth.

Pour into a glass and drizzle over a little more chocolate syrup if you like.

Blueberry and Honey coffee smoothie

Ingredients

Shot of Espresso

150 ml chilled milk

2 tsp honey

100 g fresh blueberries

50 gm rolled oats

4 ice cubes

Directions

Combine the coffee, milk, oats, blueberries, and honey into a blender.

Blend until smooth.

Pour into a glass and top with a few whole blueberries.

Marshmallows mocha

Ingredients

Shot of Espresso

20 ml milk

5-6 marshmallows

2 tbsp caramel sauce

Whipped cream

2 tbsp chocolate sauce

Directions

Take a shot of Espresso in a mug.

If you making it at cafe just froth the milk like latte, Heat the milk or cream in the microwave until hot but not boiling (about 30 seconds).

Add the espresso and give it a thorough mix with chocolate sauce, and caramel sauce.

Fill the mug with hot and frothed milk. Put generous amount of whipped cream.

Drizzle with lots of chocolate sauce and top with marshmallows.

Cinnamon Almond cappuccino

Ingredients

Shot of Espresso

150 ml almond milk

Cinnamon powder

Nutmeg (just for taste)

Sugar to taste

Directions

Take a shots of espresso and starch it with hot water, half fill the mug.

Steam and Froth almond milk, until doubled in volume.

Pour it like Cappuccino, Sprinkle over a dash of cinnamon and very little nutmeg. Enjoy.

Red Velvet Latte

Ingredients

Shot of Espresso

350 ml milk

20gm milk/white chocolate

10 ml vanilla syrup

Few drop red food colouring

Whipped cream

White chocolate shavings (Garnish)

Directions

Take a shot of espresso in a glass mug, Add in the chocolate and stir to melt.

Add a drop food colouring and stir to combine.

Pour steam and frothed milk like cappuccino.

Mix two drop of food colouring into soy cream and whip it.

Pour good amount of whipped cream over cappuccino.

Sprinkle over some white chocolate shavings.

Indian Spicy Mocha

Shot of Espresso

180 ml milk

15 ml chocolate sauce

Cinnamon powder

Ground cardamom

Ground nutmeg

Directions

Steam and froth the milk.

Take a shot of espresso in a cup, add chocolate sauce, and ground spices to your espresso.

Pour the hot milk and just like latte. Enjoy.

Have you read the latest IOL Food digital magazine? Read it below:

Related Topics:

FoodiesLife Hacks

Share

Recent stories by:

IANS