Try out these exciting recipes for World Avocado Month

June is World Avocado Month as proclaimed by the World Avocado Organization (WAO), of which South Africa is a member, and that means it’s time for some fanfare and fun, time to take your avocado obsession on a culinary adventure.

South Africans love avocados. It’s a delicious fruit that Africans have embraced and cultivated for ages – while we know SA’s first avocado orchards were planted in 1933, many believe avocados came to the continent with Dutch settlers from their West India colonies as early as the 1600s.

However, we can all agree it deserves some extra plate-time this time of the year.

The beauty in the avocado – aside from its taste – lies in the versatility of the fruit for snacks and meals.

It can be mashed, diced, sliced, or puréed – and used with an array of compatible ingredients.

For those looking to explore their culinary skills using avocado, there is no time like the present. Below are must-try recipes to indulge in as you celebrate World Avocado Month.

Mexican chicken traybake

Serves: 4

Ingredients

4 chicken thighs and 4 chicken drumsticks

1tsp taco seasoning

1 jar tomato salsa (may substitute with 1 can chopped tomato and onion)

500g pumpkin or butternut, seeded, peeled, cut into wedges

1 red onion, cut into wedges

3 red and yellow peppers, seeded, thinly sliced

200g mixed cherry tomatoes

1tbsp avocado or olive oil

1 avocado, stoned, peeled, thinly sliced

For the chilli-lime cream

160g sour cream

2tsp chilli or hot sauce (optional)

1tsp lime juice

Fresh coriander

Additional mashed avocado or guacamole to serve.

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C. In a large bowl, toss the chicken thighs and drumsticks with the taco seasoning.

Spoon tomato salsa over the base of a casserole dish. Arrange the pumpkin, onion, peppers, and tomatoes over salsa. Top with chicken mixture. Drizzle with oil.

Bake, turning occasionally, for 35-40 minutes or until the vegetables are tender and the chicken is golden brown and cooked through. Set aside for 5 minutes to rest.

Meanwhile, to make the chilli-lime cream, combine sour cream, chilli sauce, and lime juice in a small bowl. Season.

Arrange the avocado and coriander over the chicken mixture in the pan. Serve with the chilli-lime cream and extra guacamole.

Avocado Vichy soup

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 ripe avocados, peeled and chopped

50g avocado or olive oil

1 small white onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

300g leeks, white part only, washed and sliced

2 large potatoes, peeled and diced

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

2 sprigs of fresh thyme, off the stalk and chopped

1 litre good quality chicken or vegetable stock

Method

Heat the oil in a heavy saucepan, sauté the onion and garlic for 5 minutes until translucent, add the leeks and potatoes, and toss. Season well with sea salt and freshly ground pepper.

Reduce heat, add the thyme, cover, and cook the veggies over low heat for 10 minutes until soft but not coloured.

Uncover, add the stock and bring to a boil, simmer for 5-8 minutes until the potatoes are just cooked and soft when pierced with a sharp knife. Take care not to overcook or the soup will lose its flavour and freshness.

Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly, add the chopped avocado.

Blend in a jug blender or with a stick blender until smooth.

Serve warm or cold.

Lemony avocado pea pasta

Serves: 2

Ingredients

140g spaghetti

2 large ripe avocados, peeled and diced

100g frozen petits pois or garden peas

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

4tbsp finely grated Parmesan

2 tbsp chopped fresh dill

50ml avocado oil or extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

Method

Bring a large pan of lightly salted water to a boil and cook spaghetti according to instructions on the packaging. Add the peas for the last 2-3 minutes. Drain and reserve ¼ cup of the cooking water.

Toss the pasta and peas with diced avocado, and cooking water, stir in the lemon zest and 3 tablespoons of the Parmesan, the reserved cooking water, and the avocado oil.

Season with salt and pepper, and then pile it into two serving bowls. Sprinkle the dill and the remaining Parmesan over the top and serve immediately.

Recipes by the South African Growers’ Association.