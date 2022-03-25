Try these amazing waffle recipes this National Waffle Day

It’s National Waffle Day! The day is celebrated on March 25 every year, nine months before Christmas and on the Christian holiday of Annunciation.

Waffles is a dough batter cooked between two hot iron plates. The dish originated in Europe and is enjoyed across the world for breakfast, or as dessert. Whether with hot chocolate or a scoop of vanilla ice cream, with some strawberry, they are delicious. In celebration, we bring you some of the best and easy waffle recipes that you can make at home.

Classic waffles Makes 10 to 12 waffles Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour 1 tsp salt 4 tsp baking powder

2 tbs white sugar 2 eggs 1½ cups warm milk

⅓ cup butter, melted 1 tsp vanilla extract Method

In a large bowl, mix together the flour, salt, baking powder and sugar then set aside. Preheat your waffle iron to the desired temperature. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs, then stir in the milk, butter and vanilla. Pour the wet mixture into the dry mixture and beat until well blended. Ladle the batter into the hot waffle iron and cook until golden and crisp. Serve immediately with toppings of your choice. Recipe from Capsicum Culinary Studio. Buttermilk waffles. Picture: Rey Lopez Buttermilk waffles

Serves: 5 Ingredients 2¼ cups flour

1½ tsp baking powder ½ tsp fine salt 2 large eggs

Method Preheat the oven to 93ºC. Have a large, rimmed baking sheet ready. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda and salt until combined. In a separate medium bowl, whisk the eggs until lightly beaten. Whisk in the buttermilk, butter and vanilla, if using, until combined. Stir the egg mixture into the flour mixture until it forms a smooth, thick batter.

Brush the waffle iron with oil or spray with non-stick spray, and preheat it according to the manufacturer's directions. Ladle enough of the batter to cover three-fourths of the surface of the waffle iron – this will vary by model, but expect ½ to 3⁄4 cup of batter per waffle – close it, and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the iron alerts you the waffle is done. If your iron does not have an alert, look for the waffle to be crisp and golden brown. Repeat with the remaining batter, placing finished waffles on the baking sheet in the oven to keep warm, if desired. Serve with maple syrup, pats of butter, or other toppings passed at the table.