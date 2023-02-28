Try these fun milk tart recipes in honour of a South African classic

February 27 was National Milk Tart Day! National Milk Tart Day is one of the special days in our culinary calendar. The milk tart or melktert, as it is called in Afrikaans, is a dessert loved by many South Africans, so much so that it needed its own special day.

Traditionally described as a shortbread crust with a milky filling, this classic dish is said to have come from the Dutch in the 1600s. In honour of the day, chefs from Capsicum Culinary Studio gave us their favourite recipes to try. Granny’s melktert. Picture: Dimi Talen Granny’s melktert

Ingredients for the base 125g butter 125g icing sugar

250g flour 65g almond flour ½ tsp salt

1 large egg For the filling 500ml milk

30g butter, softened 100g sugar ¼ teaspoon salt

30g all-purpose flour 30g cornstarch 3 large eggs, separated

1 tsp vanilla extract Cinnamon powder Method

In a stand mixer with a paddle, combine the icing sugar, flour, almond flour, butter, and salt and mix to a sandy texture. Add the egg and mix until it forms a dough. Do not over mix. Wrap it in clingfilm and let it rest for 30 minutes at room temperature. When ready to use, unwrap from the clingfilm, place it on a board, and bang it with a rolling pin to flatten it into a 1½cm thick disc.

Flick flour over the work surface and roll out the dough into a circle 30cm in diameter, making sure the work surface is well floured throughout the process so the dough does not stick to the surface or the rolling pin. Roll from the centre of the disc outwards, rotating it 90º after every roll to ensure the disc is stretched into a uniform circle. If the dough breaks towards the edges, it can be patched up later. When it has reached the correct size, roll it gently on to the rolling pin and then unroll it over a 25cm tart pan.

Gently press the dough into the tart pan, including the corners, and trim the edges. Ensure it is smooth on the sides and bottom and if there are any missing bits patch them up with leftover scraps of dough. Cover with cling film and set aside for 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 180°C and place a rack in the centre. Line the base of the tart shell with a round of baking paper, then pour in baking beans or uncooked rice and bake for 15–20 minutes or until golden brown.

Let the tart shell cool down for 5 minutes before removing it. Set aside. For the filling In a medium saucepan pour in 450ml of the milk, add the sugar and salt, and heat until just about to boil.

Remove from the stove and set aside. In a bowl mix together the cornstarch and flour with the remaining 50ml of milk until you have a smooth paste. Add the egg yolks and mix well. Slowly temper the hot milk into the egg yolk mixture until everything is well combined. Pour the mixture back into the saucepan and cook on medium heat until it starts to bubble and there is no taste of the cornstarch.

Add the vanilla extract and stir. Remove from the heat and leave to cool down, covering it with clingfilm and ensuring the clingfilm makes direct contact with the mixture to prevent skin from forming. Once it has cooled to 45°C, mix in the soft butter. Next, whisk the egg whites with a hand-held beater until soft peaks start to form. Gently fold the beaten egg whites into the pastry cream mixture until everything is well combined.

Pour the mixture into the prepared tart base and spread it evenly with a spatula. Sprinkle cinnamon on top and place it in the fridge to chill for 30 minutes before serving. Peppermint crisp milk tart. Picture: Supplied Peppermint Crisp milk tart

Ingredients for base 150g plain flour 75g unsalted butter

50g icing sugar 1 egg yolk, beaten 50g Peppermint Crisp, chilled

For the filling 500ml fresh milk 28g butter

20g flour 25g cornstarch 100g castor sugar

2 large eggs 1 tsp vanilla essence Ingredients for the topping

50g Peppermint Crisp, chilled 1 tsp ground cinnamon (or more if preferred) Method

Place the flour, unsalted butter, icing sugar, and peppermint crisp into a food processor and blend in a short burst until it resembles breadcrumbs. Tip into a bowl then add the beaten egg yolk and mix to form a dough. If the dough looks too dry, add a tablespoon of water. Shape the dough into a ball, flatten it out into a disc, wrap it in clingfilm and chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.

Remove the dough from the fridge and roll it out evenly on a floured surface. Grease a pan and dust lightly with flour. Gently place the rolled-out dough into a round flan pan and neatly shape it into the corners. Use a fork to poke holes in the base. Cover and place in the fridge for a further 30 minutes. Meanwhile, heat the oven to 200ºC. Remove the tart shell from the fridge, place greaseproof paper on the base, and fill with a layer of baking beans (or you can use uncooked rice).

Bake for 10 minutes, remove the greaseproof paper and baking beans, and bake for a further 5 minutes or until golden brown. Turn off the oven and leave the base in the oven for 10-15 minutes, then remove and place on a wire rack to cool. Meanwhile, make the filling. For the filling

Place a saucepan on medium heat and add the milk and butter and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat. In another bowl, mix the flour, cornstarch, sugar, and vanilla essence and whisk in eggs until smooth. Gently whisk the mixture into the saucepan making sure there are no lumps. Return the saucepan to the stove and keep stirring constantly until it starts to bubble.

Cook for about 5–6 minutes. Pass through a strainer to get a smooth texture. To assemble: Pour the still-warm custard into the baked pastry shell ensuring that it spreads evenly. Allow to set and cool completely. In a bowl finely grate the Peppermint Crisp and mix it with the ground cinnamon and then sprinkle over the top of the tart. You can use a stencil to make it look even more fabulous!

Milk tart stuffed choux buns. Picture: Supplied Milk tart stuffed choux buns Ingredients 400ml full-cream milk

1 stick cinnamon 3 tbs butter 5ml vanilla essence

50ml cornflour 2 extra-large egg yolks (reserve the whites) 80ml sugar

1 tbs cinnamon 2 tbs brown sugar For the choux buns

¼ cup water ¼ cup milk ½ cup self-raising flour

4 tbs butter 2 eggs Method

Pour 300ml of the milk into a saucepan and drop in the cinnamon stick and butter and heat until bubbles start forming. Remove from heat and leave to stand for 10 minutes before removing the cinnamon stick. This allows the mixture to retain the cinnamon flavour. Stir in the vanilla essence. In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and remaining milk. Add the cornflour and beat, making sure there are no lumps.

Add a little of the warm milk to the cornflour mixture then add to the heated milk in the saucepan. Cook on medium heat until thick, whisking continuously so that no lumps form. Remove from the heat and add the sugar. Place cling wrap over the surface of the milk tart mixture (making sure it is in contact with the surface so that a skin does not form) and leave to cool. Beat the egg whites with ¼ cup sugar – you want soft white peaks – and set aside.

For the choux buns Preheat the oven to 220ºC. Heat the water, milk, and butter until it boils. Add the flour and mix for about 4 minutes on medium heat. Use an electric hand mixer and mix on medium speed for 1 minute, adding one egg at a time, continuing to mix until fully combined.