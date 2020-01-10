Bursting with vitamins, antioxidants and disease-fighting properties, it’s no wonder we’re encouraged to eat more vegetables. Picture: Flickr.com

London - Bursting with vitamins, antioxidants and disease-fighting properties, it’s no wonder we’re encouraged to eat more vegetables. But many of us are also citing health or ethical reasons to reduce the amount of meat we eat or cut it out altogether.

You may even have gone a step further and decided to forgo all animal products as part of Veganuary, which every January calls for a month of vegan living to help limit animal farming and slow damage to the climate caused by the gases emitted by cattle.

Following a vegetarian or vegan diet can mean you need to give a little more thought to what you eat to ensure you’re getting the nutrients you need, in particular protein.

"There are plenty of excellent plant-based protein sources including beans, chickpeas and lentils.