Trying to cut out added sugars? Let date balls tame your sweet cravings

While some are celebrating "Dry January", many others are cutting down on added sugars but are having difficulty trying to tame those wild sweet cravings.

We have a solution of a special date and quinoa ball recipe that requires only a few ingredients and yet gives you the satisfaction of a sugary confection. This super easy recipe is packed with health benefits and serves as an energy-rich snack.

Apart from having an excellent nutrition profile, experts reveal that dates are high in fibre which is important for our overall health and benefits digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements.

Dates provides various antioxidants that help reduce the risk of several diseases and also help in improving the brain function.

This recipe will teach you how to prepare delicious dates and quinoa balls that are not only quick and easy to make but taste heavenly as well.