Trying to cut out added sugars? Let date balls tame your sweet cravings
While some are celebrating "Dry January", many others are cutting down on added sugars but are having difficulty trying to tame those wild sweet cravings.
We have a solution of a special date and quinoa ball recipe that requires only a few ingredients and yet gives you the satisfaction of a sugary confection. This super easy recipe is packed with health benefits and serves as an energy-rich snack.
Apart from having an excellent nutrition profile, experts reveal that dates are high in fibre which is important for our overall health and benefits digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements.
Dates provides various antioxidants that help reduce the risk of several diseases and also help in improving the brain function.
This recipe will teach you how to prepare delicious dates and quinoa balls that are not only quick and easy to make but taste heavenly as well.
Makes: 12 – 14
Ingredients
125ml cooked quinoa
250g fresh dates (pitted)
100g walnuts
45ml cocoa powder
45ml almond butter
5ml ground cinnamon
2ml salt
Desiccated coconut for coating
Method
Place the quinoa on a baking tray lined with non-stick baking paper.
Spread it out in a single layer.
Bake at 160°C for 20 minutes, stirring frequently until the quinoa becomes crispy.
Remove and set aside.
Put the dates into a food processor and pulse to chop roughly.
Add the nuts, cocoa powder, almond butter, cinnamon, and salt and pulse until the mixture is well combined.
Add the crispy quinoa and pulse once or twice to combine.
Remove the mixture from the processor and roll it into balls.
Toss the balls in coconut and place on a tray.
Refrigerate for a few hours to set.
Recipe by chef Jenny Kay.