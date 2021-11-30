Tweeps disappointed with Tito Mboweni’s stuffed roast chicken

Chicken is everyone’s favourite dinner dish. There are so many ways of cooking it which include pan-frying, grilling, and roasting.

When it comes to roasting, wings, drumsticks, chicken thigh cutlets and whole chickens are best. But let’s face it: cooking a whole chicken can be intimidating. On Monday, Twitter cooking sensation Tito Mboweni took to his kitchen to whip up a stuffed roast chicken and shared a picture while preparing it but as always tweeps were not impressed with his cooking skills. Captioned: “The famous or infamous chicken roast..!!”, what we can see from the preparation of the roast chicken is salt, Rajah spice, and a whole chicken stuffed with onion and green pepper.

The famous or infamous chicken roast..!!😳😳 pic.twitter.com/doJy8WT5K2 — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 29, 2021 @ntulize_bus commented: “Do you really eat your food bro Tito or it’s just some experiment?” TheRiseofAkim wrote: “Now I’m starting to believe this is a Hobby for you, something you do when you’re bored.” While @nlan6564 wrote: “So much violence on a Monday. Poor chicken.”

If you are a cook or foodie, don’t be like Tito. Here’s a quick and delicious recipe of basil pesto stuffed chicken you can enjoy. Basil pesto stuffed chicken

Ingredients 1 chicken, spatchcocked 250ml chicken stock

Pesto 375ml basil leaves 2 cloves of garlic, crushed

180ml grated Parmesan cheese 50g pine nuts 125ml olive oil

Method Put the basil and garlic into the bowl of a food processor and roughly chop. Add the cheese and pine nuts and pulse again. Then, with the machine running, slowly add the olive oil. Adjust the seasoning to taste. Scrape it into a bowl.

Slip your fingers under the skin of the chicken and loosen it gently without tearing it. Work half the pesto mixture under the chicken skin. Rub the chicken with any remaining pesto. Place the chicken in a roasting pan, add half the stock to the pan, and roast at 180°C for 45-60 minutes until it is cooked. Baste with pan juices from time to time.

Top up the pan juices with the stock if it gets dry (use this to make a gravy with a little cornflour slaked with water). Remove chicken from the oven, put it onto a carving board, and cover with foil. Carve and serve either hot or cold.