Twitter users share their favourite and weirdest desserts, you might also want to try them

The words “Twitter” and “heart-warming” are not often seen in the same sentence, but sometimes miracles happen.

Last week, author Talia Lavin asked people on Twitter to tell her “the most remarkable weird dessert” from their state, city, or country, and the results are just downright delightful.

It’s no secret that, for many, dessert is the most important course for any meal. Well, it’s an essential one, at least.

whats your fave/the most remarkable weird dessert from your state or city or country? i wanna know — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) March 14, 2021

Looking into the history of desserts, the very first desserts required minimal effort or preparation since ancient cultures were more focused on the nutrition in foods to survive.

Experts reveal that over the years, desserts have changed from natural sweets and nuts to complex soufflés and multilayered cakes, and that in modern culture, there are many more options available in desserts.

Here are some of the dessets Lavin received along with recipes, if you would like to try any for yourself.

Berry-banana pudding

Serves: 6

Ingredients

12 slices soft whole-wheat bread, crusts removed

2 cups sliced strawberries, plus more for optional garnish

2 cups blueberries, plus more for optional garnish

2 cups raspberries

¼ cup water

3 tbs honey

2 very ripe medium bananas

½ tsp vanilla extract

Method

Cut a round from each piece of bread that will just fit into your 1-cup ramekins. (Save the remaining scraps of bread for another use, such as bread crumbs.)

Combine the berries, water and honey in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat; cook for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until most of the berries break down. While the berry mixture is still hot, mash the banana with a fork until smooth, then stir it into the berry mixture, along with the vanilla extract.

Place a heaping tablespoon of the berry-banana mixture in each ramekin. Add one round of bread to each, then divide the remaining berry-banana mixture among the ramekins and top each with another round of bread. Place the ramekins on a baking sheet (to catch any overflowing juices). Loosely cover each one with plastic wrap, then place a 425g weight, such as a can of beans, on top of each one to compress the pudding.

Refrigerate for at least 6 hours, and up to 1 day.

To serve, remove the plastic wrap.

Run a knife along the sides of the pudding, then invert each one into a dessert glass or onto a plate.

Garnish with the fresh berries, if using.

Recipe from The Washington Post.

Deep-fried Oreos

Ingredients

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 tbs sugar

¼ tsp salt

1 tbs melted butter

½ tsp baking powder

⅛ tsp baking soda

½ cup milk

1 tsp vanilla essence

10 to 12 Oreos

Method

Heat oil.

Mix all the dry ingredients together.

Add melted butter, vanilla essence, and slowly add milk till you make a smooth batter.

Dip each Oreo into the batter and deep-fry them.

Top it off with powdered sugar

Recipe by Mayuri Ghate.

Peanut butter fudge

Ingredients

1 cup coconut butter

½ cup natural peanut butter

½ cup maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla

Pinch of salt

½ cup roasted peanuts, roughly chopped

150-200g dark chocolate to cover

Method

Melt the coconut butter and combine with the peanut butter, maple syrup, salt, vanilla, and chopped peanuts

Press the mixture into a lined tray and place it into the freezer until firm

Chop the fudge into bar shapes and melt the chocolate

Dip the bars into the chocolate using a fork and place on a non-stick baking paper and into the fridge to set!

Eat them! Store extras in the fridge or freezer.