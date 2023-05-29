Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Independent Online | Lifestyle
Search IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, May 29, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Under pressure: Cheap meals to try this winter

Hearty beef and broccoli stir fry. Picture: Supplied

Hearty beef and broccoli stir fry. Picture: Supplied

Published 57m ago

Share

With the impending threat of energy bills rising, it has become more important than ever to be savvy, cook cleverly, and make nutritious meals for less.

So we have put together three delicious recipes that are cheap and easy to make.

Broccoli

Broccoli is a cheap vegetable and it provides almost every nutrient that you need. It is particularly rich in vitamin C, which acts as an antioxidant and may boost your immune system.

Hearty beef and broccoli stir fry. Picture: Supplied

Hearty beef and broccoli stir fry

More on this

Ingredients

15ml coriander seeds

500g sirloin steak (sliced)

60ml olive oil

1 red, yellow and orange pepper (sliced into rings)

2 red onions (sliced into wedges)

5ml chopped fresh garlic

5ml grated fresh ginger

1 red chilli (chopped)

200g broccoli (cut into florets and soaked in boiling water for 2 minutes)

60ml soy sauce

125ml sweet chilli sauce

5ml sesame oil

2ml salt

125ml chopped fresh coriander

Noodles (to serve)

Method

Pound the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar and place in a bowl with the sliced steak and half the olive oil.

Rub into the meat and set aside for 10 minutes.

Heat the rest of the oil in a wok or large frying pan until hot and brown the meat in batches on both sides.

Remove and set aside.

Heat more oil if necessary and fry the peppers, onions, garlic, ginger and chilli until fragrant.

Drain the broccoli and add to vegetables.

Stir fry for 2 minutes.

Return the steak.

Mix the soy, sweet chilli, sesame oil and salt, and pour over the meat and vegetables.

Stir fry for 2 minutes, stir in the coriander, and serve with noodles.

Spinach

Bagged spinach is quite healthy and almost always reasonably priced. Spinach is rich in vitamin K, which plays an important role in bone health and reduces the risk of heart disease and cancer.

Creamy spinach soup with goat cheese. Picture: Supplied

Creamy spinach soup with goat cheese

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

1 small russet potato, peeled and diced

3 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth

½ tsp kosher salt, or more to taste

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

16 cups of fresh baby spinach

1 cup low-fat milk, or more as needed

85g soft goat cheese (chevre)

2 tbsp plain yoghurt (low-fat or full-fat)

Method

In a medium pot over medium heat, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add the onion and cook, stirring until softened about 3 minutes. Add the potato, broth, salt and pepper, and bring to a boil.

Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until the potato is tender about 10 minutes. Add the spinach, return the soup to a boil, and cook until the spinach is completely wilted but still a vibrant green, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Using an immersion blender, blend the soup until smooth. (Alternatively, let the soup cool for 15 minutes, then purée in batches in a stand blender.)

Return the puréed soup to medium heat; add the milk and cook until warm but not boiling. Add the goat cheese to the pot and whisk until melted.

In a small bowl, stir the yoghurt with just enough water or milk, a teaspoon at a time, until it is the consistency of pancake batter.

Ladle the soup into serving bowls and, using a fork, drizzle the yoghurt on top as a garnish and serve.

Green smoothie with yoghurt, pear and ginger. Picture: Supplied

Green smoothie with yoghurt, pear and ginger

This smoothie is cool, creamy and gently tangy with a base of plain yoghurt (providing calcium, protein and probiotics) softly sweetened with whole fruit - a very ripe pear and a few dates (adding fibre, vitamin C and minerals) - and with a refreshing zing of ginger root.

Ingredients

¾ cup ice

1 cup lightly packed spinach leaves

⅔ cup plain yoghurt

½ cup sliced almonds

1 very ripe medium pear (any variety), peeled, cored and cut into chunks

3 pitted dates, coarsely chopped

1 and ½ tsp chopped fresh ginger

Honey, to taste (optional)

Method

Place the ice into a blender and process to crush it. Add the spinach, yoghurt, almonds, pear, dates, and ginger, and blend until smooth and frothy, with a little texture remaining from the almonds and dates. Taste, and then blend in a little honey to taste, if desired.

Read the latest issue of FOOD digital magazine here.

Related Topics:

FoodiesAdviceWinter RecipesBudgetMoney MattersRecipes

Share

Recent stories by:

Lutho Pasiya
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe