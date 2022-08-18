Under pressure: Get cooking with this budget-friendly recipe

With the cost of living going up, it is getting harder to feed a family well on a budget. Whether you are saving money for rent, future travel plans, or because the cost of everything is just too high, as mentioned, you can still make a delicious dinner. It just takes some clever techniques and inexpensive pantry staples.

That said, gather everyone together for this flavourful, affordable meal that relies on pantry staples to cut down on cost. With just a few minutes of active time in the kitchen, you can pull together an onion tart dish that everyone can enjoy. In this recipe, ham, bacon, or viennas can be used, or for a vegetarian option, add sliced, roasted peppers. Onion tart

Serves: 6- 8 Ingredients 125g butter

250g bacon, cubed 4 onions, peeled and sliced 60ml flour

500ml milk, lukewarm 4 large eggs Salt and freshly ground pepper

150g grated cheddar cheese Green salad and crusty bread to serve Method

In a large pan, melt the butter, add the bacon and onions, and fry until soft, about 6 minutes. Stir in the flour to make a paste, and slowly pour in the milk, stirring continuously. Whisk the eggs and add to the milk mixture, stir well. Add the cheese and seasoning.

Pour the mixture into a pie dish and allow to stand until settled and at room temperature, about 20 minutes. Preheat the oven to 200°C and bake until set, about 30 – 35 minutes. Serve sliced with a green salad and crusty bread for lunch or a light meal.