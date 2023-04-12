Under pressure: Tasty, affordable and easy-to-make dishes

Everything is just really expensive right now. Thanks, inflation.
So if you’re trying to cut back on eating out, we have some good news for you.
Chef Sharon Visagie has shared below her favourite delicious and creative dinner recipes that prove that you can still have a great meal while being kind to your wallet.
Chicken and lentil curry
Serves: 2
Ingredients
100g lentils (yellow, red, or green)
250g boneless chicken thighs or breasts
2 tbsp oil
½ onion, diced
4 curry leaves (optional)
2 bay leaves
1 tsp ginger
1 tsp garlic
1 large tomato, chopped
2 tbsp curry powder
¼ tsp garam masala
½ cup coconut milk
1 cup chicken stock
½ tsp tamarind paste
½ tsp salt
½ tsp white pepper
2 cups steamed basmati rice
Fresh shredded coriander (optional)
Method
Cut the chicken into bite-size pieces, place in a medium bowl, and season with salt, pepper, and 1 tsp of curry powder.
Combine well and marinate for 15 minutes. This can be done up to 12 hours in advance and stored in the fridge. In a heavy bottom sauté pan add 1 tbsp oil and sauté the chicken on medium-high heat for 2 to 3 minutes.
Allow the chicken to brown but not cook fully. Remove from the pan and keep warm.
In the same pan, add the remaining oil and sauté the onions for a minute, then add the curry leaves and bay leaves, the grated ginger, and minced garlic.
Sauté for a further 2 minutes. Add the chopped tomatoes and remaining curry powder and cook for about 2 minutes.
Add the lentils and ½ cup of stock, cover, and cook for 7 minutes. Return the chicken to the pan, add the coconut milk and remaining stock, cover, and cook for 15 minutes until the lentils are soft.
Add the garam masala and tamarind paste, return to a boil then taste and adjust the seasoning. Serve over steamed basmati rice and garnish with fresh coriander.
Tuna pasta bake
Ingredients
600g rigatoni or penne pasta
50g butter
50g plain flour
600ml milk
250g cheddar cheese, grated
300g tinned tuna in spring water, drained
330g tinned sweetcorn, drained
300g frozen peas
chopped parsley (optional)
Method
Heat oven to 180°C. Cook the pasta for 2 minutes less time than stated on the packet.
Melt 50g butter in a saucepan, stir in 50g plain flour, and cook for 1 min before gradually stirring in the milk to make a thick white sauce.
Remove from the heat and stir in the cheese, keeping a little aside.
Drain the pasta, mix with the white sauce, tuna, sweetcorn, peas, and a large handful of chopped parsley, then season.
Transfer to a baking dish, top with the remaining cheese, and bake for 15-20 minutes until the cheese on top is golden.
Beef stew
Serves: 4
Ingredients
¼ cup all-purpose flour
¼ tsp ground black pepper
450g beef stewing meat, cut into bite-size pieces
3 tbsp vegetable oil
2 tbsp red wine vinegar
250ml red wine
3½ cups beef stock
2 bay leaves
1 medium onion, chopped
5 carrots, chopped
2 large potatoes, peeled and cut into cubes
2 tsp salt
Method
Combine the flour and pepper in a bowl, add the beef, and toss to coat well. Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a large pot, then add the beef a few pieces at a time making sure you do not overcrowd.
Cook, until beef is browned on all sides, about 5 minutes per batch. Add more oil as needed between batches. Remove the beef from the pot and add the vinegar and wine.
Cook over medium-high heat, scraping the pan with a wooden spoon to loosen any browned bits.
Add the beef, stock, and bay leaves, bring to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer with the lid on until the beef is tender (90 minutes).
Add the onions and carrots and simmer for 10 minutes then add the potatoes and simmer until vegetables are tender for about 30 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
