Under pressure: Tasty, affordable and easy-to-make dishes

Everything is just really expensive right now. Thanks, inflation. So if you’re trying to cut back on eating out, we have some good news for you.

Chef Sharon Visagie has shared below her favourite delicious and creative dinner recipes that prove that you can still have a great meal while being kind to your wallet. Chicken and lentil curry. Picture: Supplied Chicken and lentil curry Serves: 2

Ingredients 100g lentils (yellow, red, or green) 250g boneless chicken thighs or breasts

2 tbsp oil ½ onion, diced 4 curry leaves (optional)

2 bay leaves 1 tsp ginger 1 tsp garlic

1 large tomato, chopped 2 tbsp curry powder ¼ tsp garam masala

½ cup coconut milk 1 cup chicken stock ½ tsp tamarind paste

½ tsp salt ½ tsp white pepper 2 cups steamed basmati rice

Fresh shredded coriander (optional) Method Cut the chicken into bite-size pieces, place in a medium bowl, and season with salt, pepper, and 1 tsp of curry powder.

Combine well and marinate for 15 minutes. This can be done up to 12 hours in advance and stored in the fridge. In a heavy bottom sauté pan add 1 tbsp oil and sauté the chicken on medium-high heat for 2 to 3 minutes. Allow the chicken to brown but not cook fully. Remove from the pan and keep warm. In the same pan, add the remaining oil and sauté the onions for a minute, then add the curry leaves and bay leaves, the grated ginger, and minced garlic.

Sauté for a further 2 minutes. Add the chopped tomatoes and remaining curry powder and cook for about 2 minutes. Add the lentils and ½ cup of stock, cover, and cook for 7 minutes. Return the chicken to the pan, add the coconut milk and remaining stock, cover, and cook for 15 minutes until the lentils are soft. Add the garam masala and tamarind paste, return to a boil then taste and adjust the seasoning. Serve over steamed basmati rice and garnish with fresh coriander.

Tuna pasta bake. Picture: Supplied Tuna pasta bake Ingredients 600g rigatoni or penne pasta

50g butter 50g plain flour 600ml milk

250g cheddar cheese, grated 300g tinned tuna in spring water, drained 330g tinned sweetcorn, drained

300g frozen peas chopped parsley (optional) Method

Heat oven to 180°C. Cook the pasta for 2 minutes less time than stated on the packet. Melt 50g butter in a saucepan, stir in 50g plain flour, and cook for 1 min before gradually stirring in the milk to make a thick white sauce. Remove from the heat and stir in the cheese, keeping a little aside.

Drain the pasta, mix with the white sauce, tuna, sweetcorn, peas, and a large handful of chopped parsley, then season. Transfer to a baking dish, top with the remaining cheese, and bake for 15-20 minutes until the cheese on top is golden. Beef stew. Picture: Supplied Beef stew

Serves: 4 Ingredients ¼ cup all-purpose flour

¼ tsp ground black pepper 450g beef stewing meat, cut into bite-size pieces 3 tbsp vegetable oil

2 tbsp red wine vinegar 250ml red wine 3½ cups beef stock

2 bay leaves 1 medium onion, chopped 5 carrots, chopped

2 large potatoes, peeled and cut into cubes 2 tsp salt Method

Combine the flour and pepper in a bowl, add the beef, and toss to coat well. Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a large pot, then add the beef a few pieces at a time making sure you do not overcrowd. Cook, until beef is browned on all sides, about 5 minutes per batch. Add more oil as needed between batches. Remove the beef from the pot and add the vinegar and wine. Cook over medium-high heat, scraping the pan with a wooden spoon to loosen any browned bits.