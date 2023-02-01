Upside-down mango cake recipe screams summer

This mango cake is bursting with fresh mango flavour! It has surprisingly simple ingredients but it is a show stopper – and truly tastes as good as it looks.
South Africa grows 15 mango varieties, mostly in the subtropical regions of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal. And as a nation, we love them! The South African harvesting season is from December to the end of April, so you can find your favourite mangoes on supermarket shelves right through the summer months.
Upside-down mango cake
Makes: 1 cake
Preparation time: 1 hour
INGREDIENTS
250ml golden syrup
1 mango, peeled, pitted, and cut into wedges
300g butter, at room temperature
150g castor sugar
3 large eggs, lightly beaten
300g self-raising flour
125ml milk
METHOD
Preheat the oven to 180°C and spray a 21cm round cake tin with non-stick spray.
Pour the syrup into the cake tin and heat in the oven for about 2 minutes. Remove and tilt the tin to evenly spread the syrup. Lay the mango over the syrup and set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Fold in the flour and enough milk to form a smooth lump-free batter.
Spoon the mixture over the mango slices and smooth to level out. Bake until golden, for about 40 minutes.
Leave to cool before carefully inverting the cake onto a serving dish and serve with whipped cream if desired.
Recipe by the South African Mango Growers’ Association.