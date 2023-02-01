Upside-down mango cake recipe screams summer

This mango cake is bursting with fresh mango flavour! It has surprisingly simple ingredients but it is a show stopper – and truly tastes as good as it looks. South Africa grows 15 mango varieties, mostly in the subtropical regions of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal. And as a nation, we love them! The South African harvesting season is from December to the end of April, so you can find your favourite mangoes on supermarket shelves right through the summer months.

Upside-down mango cake. Picture: Supplied Upside-down mango cake Makes: 1 cake Preparation time: 1 hour

INGREDIENTS 250ml golden syrup 1 mango, peeled, pitted, and cut into wedges

300g butter, at room temperature 150g castor sugar 3 large eggs, lightly beaten

300g self-raising flour 125ml milk METHOD

Preheat the oven to 180°C and spray a 21cm round cake tin with non-stick spray. Pour the syrup into the cake tin and heat in the oven for about 2 minutes. Remove and tilt the tin to evenly spread the syrup. Lay the mango over the syrup and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Fold in the flour and enough milk to form a smooth lump-free batter.