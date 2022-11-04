Vegan Month: New vegan recipes to try for a day or more

For the unversed, veganism or a vegan diet is one that avoids the consumption of all animal products, including dairy products. The vegan diet is not just beneficial for our health, but also environmentally sustainable. In the wake of the climate crisis, adopting a vegan diet is an excellent way to do our bit for the planet.

With November being Vegan Month, we have put together vegan-friendly recipes fit for breakfast and lunch that you can whip up any day. Below are the recipes. Coconut curry tofu buddha bowl. Picture: Supplied Coconut curry tofu buddha bowl Serves: 2

Ingredients For the curry dressing 100g Padkos unsalted cashews

30ml Thai green curry paste 250ml coconut milk 1 lime; juiced

15ml brown sugar 2.5ml soy sauce 250ml baby spinach

For the buddha bowls 200g Simple Truth coconut curry extra firm tofu; drained and cubed Coconut oil for frying

200g exotic forest mushrooms 1 clove garlic; crushed 250ml brown rice; cooked

2 large carrots; thinly sliced 200g baby broccoli; blanched 1 large avocado; sliced

2 baby cucumbers; thinly sliced 1 small red onion; thinly sliced 4 radishes; thinly sliced

1 spring onion; thinly sliced Fresh coriander for garnish Method

To make the curry dressing: Combine all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Set aside. To make the Buddha bowl: Cut the tofu into small cubes and fry in a little coconut oil until lightly golden brown. Remove and set aside. In the same pan, add a little more coconut oil and sauté the mushrooms together with the garlic for a couple of minutes, or until golden. Season with a dash of soy sauce and set aside.

To assemble the Buddha bowl: Place a little rice into your bowl and add all the remaining ingredients around. Serve with the curry sauce either drizzled over or on the side of the dish. Can be eaten warm or cold. Recipe by Checkers.

Linguine napoletana. Picture: Supplied Linguine napoletana Serves: 8 Ingredients

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil (plus more for serving) 1 bunch of fresh basil, chiffonade 1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped 1 kg ripe tomatoes, blanched and skinned 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Pink salt Freshly ground black pepper 480g gluten-free linguine (rice pasta works well)

Method Put a pan on medium heat, add one tablespoon of olive oil, the onion, and then cook for about 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until lightly golden. Add garlic, basil stalks, cook for 1 minute, then add the tomatoes and balsamic vinegar.

Season with a tiny pinch of pink salt, black pepper, then continue cooking for around 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Fill large pot three-quarters of the way up with boiling water, add a pinch of pink salt and set over high heat to bring back to the boil. Add the linguine, cook according to packet instructions – usually it is approximately 8 minutes to al dente (you want it to still have a bit of a bite to it).

Once the pasta is cooked, ladle out 1 cup of the cooking water and set it aside. Drain pasta and tip it back into the pot. Immediately add the linguine into the sauce, along with a small splash of the pasta cooking water to loosen it all and add some creamy depth to the sauce (if needed). Serve with more fresh basil, a drizzle of olive oil, and a good crack of black pepper.