Ingredients
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 3 1/2 cups very strong hot black coffee
- 2 teaspoons cocoa powder
- 1 1/2 cups sweetened condensed milk
- 2 cups light cream
- 1 cup creme fraiche or heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- A pinch of salt
- 1/4 cup dark chocolate shards,
- optional.
Method
- Mix 1/2 cup of the sugar in 2 1/4 cups of the hot coffee until it dissolves.
- Pour into a shallow lidded container and cool.
- In a bowl, combine the remaining 1 1/4 cups coffee and 1/2 cup sugar with cocoa powder; stir until the sugar dissolves to make a syrup, cover, and refrigerate.
- Whisk together the condensed milk, light cream, creme fraiche, vanilla and salt, and pour into a shallow lidded container.
- Place both shallow lidded containers in the freezer for 2 hours.
- Remove condensed milk mixture (ice cream) from the freezer, and whisk vigorously, breaking down the ice crystals until the texture is smooth.
- Return to freezer to set firm before scooping, about 4 hours or overnight.
- Remove coffee mixture (granita) from freezer and rake the surface with the tines of a fork to form icy crystals.
- Return it to the freezer and repeat this raking every hour for about three more hours, until the texture is free-flowing but completely crystalline. At this point, it may be frozen overnight.
- Rake over again before serving to loosen.
- To serve, place scoops of the ice cream into glasses or bowls, alternating each scoop with coffee granita.
- Douse with coffee syrup, scatter with chocolate shards, if using, and serve immediately.
New York Times