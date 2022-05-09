Want a fast breakfast idea or easy lunch inspiration? This open-faced omelette is just the idea. Eggs are one of the most nutrient-dense foods available. They are rich in healthy nutrients like protein, vitamins and minerals but low in unhealthy saturated fats, sugar and salt (sodium).

They have been shown to play a beneficial role in eye and heart health, muscle building, and in maintaining your immune system. Eggs may also help you to reduce your energy intake and lose weight. Several studies have shown that having eggs for breakfast may lead to decreased feelings of hunger and fewer cravings throughout the day, aiding weight loss. But they are not only good for breakfast. One of the best attributes of the humble egg is its versatility. It adds a burst of satisfying deliciousness to snacks, lunches, dinners, starters, main courses, and even lunch boxes. Below is a quick and easy recipe that you can make for breakfast or lunch using eggs.

Want a fast breakfast idea or easy lunch inspiration? Here’s an open omelette recipe that you can try. Picture: Michael Blacks Open omelette Serves: 1 Ingredients

1 tbsp cooking oil ½ cup white button mushrooms 1 tsp crushed garlic

1 tbsp butter 3 eggs Salt and pepper to taste

4-6 cocktail tomatoes, halved 10g baby spinach 10g wild rocket

1 tbsp feta, crumbled Method In a large skillet over medium to high heat, heat the cooking oil and sauté the mushrooms and garlic for about 3-4 minutes and set aside in a separate dish.

Using the same pan, add the butter, making sure to swirl it around to evenly coat the pan. Once butter is melted, add three seasoned and beaten eggs to the pan and reduce the heat to low–medium. Let the eggs cook until the surface is no longer runny.