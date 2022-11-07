Want that 22K per month Du Plessis house manager job? Better brush up on your rusk-making skills

One of the biggest challenges in life as a parent is trying to manage all the things you have to do. Between family and personal responsibilities, you have a lot on your plate – and that is where helpers come in handy. Talking about home helpers, Twitter came to a standstill last week when one family shared their views on a job advert looking for an all-in-one house manager.

The Du Plessis family, based in Modderfontein on the East Rand of Gauteng, is looking for a woman candidate who is a graduate, able to drive confidently, and between the ages of 24 to 30. Her responsibilities will include her preparing breakfast, lunch, and dinner, driving the kids to and from school, taking the children to the doctor, if need be, working out a holiday programme, running errands, walking the family’s Jack Russell dog, doing grocery shopping on a Monday and Friday and also baking rusks. Is this family looking for another mom? Yoh pic.twitter.com/catmebOv7l — Gugu “Princess Teacher” Dlamini 🇿🇦 (@ggdlams) November 2, 2022 If you are keen on the job or know someone who is, brushing up on your rusk-making skills will stand you in good stead. Here are two recipes to get you started.

Yoghurt rusks. Picture: Myburgh Du Plessis Yoghurt rusks Makes: 50 Ingredients

350g soft brown sugar 500g baking margarine 625ml fat-free yoghurt

4 extra-large eggs, beaten 1 kg Nutty Wheat flour 5ml cream of tartar

10ml bicarbonate of soda 10ml baking powder 5ml salt

30g bran 80g oats 80g fine desiccated coconut

150g poppy seeds 100g pecan nuts, chopped 150g sesame seeds

Method Preheat the oven to 180ºC and grease a rusk pan of 35cm x 45cm with a cake pan greaser. Melt the brown sugar and margarine together and set aside to cool. Once cooled, add the yoghurt and eggs.

Mix all the dry ingredients together and stir well. Make a well in the centre and add the yoghurt mixture. Stir the mixture with a wooden spoon until well-mixed.

Don’t overwork the dough. Spoon the dough into the pan and cut into fingers before baking. Bake the rusks for 35 minutes until golden brown. Leave the rusks to cool in the pan and break them apart into fingers.

Dry the rusks for 3-5 hours at 100ºC; wedge open the oven door with a wooden spoon. Allow the rusks to cool completely before storing them in airtight containers. Buttermilk rusks. Picture: Supplied Buttermilk rusks

Makes about 18 Ingredients 1kg self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder Salt 2 eggs

2 cups buttermilk 500g block or solid margarine 1½ cups sugar

Method Preheat the oven to 180° C. Coat a baking tin with cooking spray

Mix the flour, baking powder, and a pinch of salt together in a bowl. In a large jug, whisk the eggs and buttermilk together. Melt the margarine and sugar in a saucepan over medium heat, then add this mixture to the flour.

Pour the egg mixture into the flour, and mix well until a soft dough forms. Press the dough into the baking tin and bake for about 30 minutes. Cut into rusk shapes and dry them for 2 to 3 hours in the oven at 50°C.