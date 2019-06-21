A regular feature on the menu since 1964, The Hussar Grill’s legendary tomato soup is an enduring favourite. Pic: Matt Stow

A regular feature on the menu since 1964, The Hussar Grill’s legendary tomato soup is an enduring favourite. For the first time, The Hussar Grill shares its secret soup recipe to warm you up this winter. Enjoy making it at home, or relish its superb flavour in the restaurant, where the hearty, creamy tomato taste makes a wonderful entrée to the even more famous steaks for which The Hussar Grill is renowned.

Ingredients:

200g Onions

100g Celery (finely chopped)

100g Peppers (finely chopped)

60g Brown sugar

5g White pepper

5g Salt

1,5kg of All Gold tomato puree (Half of 1 x A10 tin)

1, 25l Water

500ml Fresh cream

5g Coarse black pepper

25g Garlic

50ml Sunflower oil

25g Sweet basil

Method:

• Sauté onions, celery, peppers, garlic and black pepper.

• Add tomato puree and water.

• Bring to the boil.

• Remove from the heat.

• Add the rest of the ingredients, except the basil.

• Blend until smooth in consistency, return to the pot.

• Add the basil.

• Bring to the boil.

• Simmer for 10 min.

Serve immediately. Alternatively, because this recipe keeps well in the refrigerator, you can prepare it in advance and then heat it up as required. In this case, pour the soup into a suitable container and leave to cool, before covering and storing in the fridge. Consume within two days.

The above recipe makes approximately 8 portions measuring 300ml each.