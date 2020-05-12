WATCH: 4 other foods that are being turned into cereal thanks to TikTok

People are turning everything from cinnamon rolls to pancakes into miniature versions that can be eaten straight out the bowl with milk and a spoon - yes, just like cereal.

The trend emerged some time last week after a recipe for “pancake cereal” was shared on the video sharing app, TikTok.

The original video showed a TikTok user dotting raw pancake batter onto a pan using a squeeze-bottle.

The discs were cooked until golden and tossed about until both sides were perfectly brown. A spoon of butter was then added straight to the pan during the frying process to ensure all sides were perfectly crisp. Next, the mini pancakes were transferred to a bowl, drizzled with generous lashings of syrup and pats of butter that melted upon contact.

Garnering hundreds or thousands of views and many more copycat videos, the recipe soon turned into a food challenge where people attempted to recreate their own version with new flavours and toppings.

Since then, we’ve seen more and more unusual cereal creations emerging online.

Here are 4 other cereal trends:

1. Waffle cereal