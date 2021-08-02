WATCH: A look back at what Shona Ferguson loved to eat

As the country mourns one of its most beloved entertainers, Shona Ferguson, one cannot help but recall how the media mogul loved his motogo, a uniquely African porridge. The legendary actor and producer died on Friday, July 30, at Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg due to Covid-19-related complications.

Late last year, Uncle Sho as he was affectionately known, posted a light-hearted video to Instagram comparing his food choices with those of his kids, and his wife, Connie. In the clip, Ferguson went around asking members of his household what they were eating. His wife was having brown bread with sliced Russian and fried chips while the kids had sushi. And him? Motogo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHONA FERGUSON (@ferguson_films) Motogo or pap is a traditional dish that is native to South Africans; it’s made from softly ground maize, which is then cooked. However ground maize may be found in other parts of Africa as well, but differ in the name. The dish was prepared with love by his daughter Lesedi, and according to Ferguson, this happened to be his favourite meal.

He made this known on his Insta-stories as he shared a picture of the prepared motogo. The late actor thanked his daughter for making his day by making his best meal, which he also revealed he could eat at any time. He wrote: “I cant have motogo for dinner every night. THANK YOU MY BABY @sediimatsunyane” Here’s how to make the perfect motogo.

Ingredients 350g maize meal 1tbsp sugar

¼l boiling water ¼l milk Method