WATCH: A look back at what Shona Ferguson loved to eat
Share this article:
As the country mourns one of its most beloved entertainers, Shona Ferguson, one cannot help but recall how the media mogul loved his motogo, a uniquely African porridge.
The legendary actor and producer died on Friday, July 30, at Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg due to Covid-19-related complications.
Late last year, Uncle Sho as he was affectionately known, posted a light-hearted video to Instagram comparing his food choices with those of his kids, and his wife, Connie. In the clip, Ferguson went around asking members of his household what they were eating. His wife was having brown bread with sliced Russian and fried chips while the kids had sushi. And him? Motogo.
Motogo or pap is a traditional dish that is native to South Africans; it’s made from softly ground maize, which is then cooked. However ground maize may be found in other parts of Africa as well, but differ in the name.
The dish was prepared with love by his daughter Lesedi, and according to Ferguson, this happened to be his favourite meal.
He made this known on his Insta-stories as he shared a picture of the prepared motogo. The late actor thanked his daughter for making his day by making his best meal, which he also revealed he could eat at any time.
He wrote: “I cant have motogo for dinner every night. THANK YOU MY BABY @sediimatsunyane”
Here’s how to make the perfect motogo.
Ingredients
350g maize meal
1tbsp sugar
¼l boiling water
¼l milk
Method
Once all of these items have been gathered, place the pot on a hot stove, and pour the boiling water into the pot. Add sugar, and then pour 350g of maize meal into the boiling water. If cooking on a stove, lower the heat to medium and stir the maize meal with a wooden spoon, add milk and keep stirring the app every 10 minutes. Switch off the stove after 30 minutes and allow it to cook in the pot’s warmth for about 10 minutes.
Motogo always tastes better when it is served warm. You can serve it with milk and fruits.