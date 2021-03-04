WATCH: Baked oats are the new viral food trend from TikTok after success of feta pasta

If you are ever at a loss for what to eat for breakfast, TikTok is sure to inspire you. The platform that helped bring mini pancake cereal, and whipped coffee to light, is filled with creative ideas. One of the latest TikTok breakfast crazes might seem like an unlikely trend at first, but baked oatmeal is having its moment. There is no denying that oatmeal serves as a top-tier breakfast food. You can incorporate it into your breakfast smoothies, eat it with fruit, or grab a granola bar with oatmeal as a snack or breakfast bar. It’s the true epitome of a versatile dish. So, it comes as no surprise that this food is at the centre of TikTok’s latest trend. The popular TikTok take on baked oatmeal is slightly different from baked oatmeal recipes you might have tried in the past. The recipe videos suggest that the results come closer to a fluffy muffin-like texture than your average baked oatmeal square. The trend requires bakers to combine oats (regular or blended to make oat flour), mashed banana, milk, and your choice of toppings.

The hashtag #BakedOats has over 300 million views on the app, where foodies have shared their creations topped with everything from peanut butter chocolate to strawberry cheesecake.

You can follow one of the recipes on the video-sharing app or make up your own adaptation with the potential toppings you have in your kitchen. And if you have written off oatmeal thinking that it is always soft or dull, you now have a way to transform it into a tasty breakfast cake.

Below is one of the most popular recipes that you can also try.

Brownie baked oats

INGREDIENTS

1 banana, mashed

Half a cup of rolled oats

Half a cup of almond milk

1tbs cacao powder

¼ tsp baking powder

½ tsp vanilla essence

1tsp of maple syrup

Strawberries to serve

Piece of chocolate to serve

Method

Get a small dish from your kitchen cupboard and mash a full banana in it.

Add half a cup of rolled oats, half a cup of almond milk, and one tablespoon of cacao powder to the bowl.

Add a quarter of a teaspoon of baking powder and half a teaspoon of vanilla essence to the mix.

Finish with one teaspoon of maple syrup and stir everything together inside the bowl.

Bake the dish in the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 28-30 minutes.

Serve hot topped with strawberries and a piece of chocolate.