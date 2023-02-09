WATCH: Bill Gates brings out his inner chef by making roti with ghee

The multi-billionaire posted the video on Instagram and wrote: “We had a blast making Indian roti together. Eitan just got back from a trip to Bihar, India where he met wheat farmers whose yields have been dramatically increased thanks to new early sowing technologies. He also met with women from ‘Didi Ki Rasoi’ community canteens who graciously shared their expertise in making the perfect roti.”

In the video, Gates is seen making the roti, but unfortunately, the roti did not turn out to be perfectly round, a requirement for all Indian moms according to popular belief. However, despite not being able to make round roti, he did admit that the roti tasted good.

Meanwhile, Gates is currently focused on his family, health, AI and climate change. In his 2023 wish, the Microsoft co-founder wrote that he plans to continue working on projects he started two decades ago.

In other news, reports reveal that the businessman has found a love match with Paula Hurd, widow of former Oracle boss Mark Hurd. According to a report by “People”, Gates has been dating Hurd for more than a year. A source told “People”: “It’s widely known that Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are dating, but she hasn’t met his kids yet.”