WATCH: British royal family chefs reveal secret ingredient they use when making Christmas pudding

Christmas is only a month away, and people across the world have already started making preparations for the much-awaited holiday. To mark the occasion, the chefs from the British royal family's kitchen have shared the recipe for a traditional Christmas pudding that they usually make every year for Queen Elizabeth and members of the royal family when they spend the holiday at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. “Today is Stir-up Sunday: traditionally the day when home cooks ‘stir up’ their Christmas pudding mixture on the Sunday before the Advent season – and the countdown to Christmas – begins. “This year, chefs in the royal kitchen have shared the recipe for a traditional Christmas pudding. “We hope that some of you enjoy making it in your own homes,” they wrote on Instagram.

Many royal followers loved the video.

But there was one surprising ingredient in the mix that the royal chefs added, and that was 275ml of beer.

Other more conventional ingredients for the festive pudding included raisins, mixed peel, and currants.

Here’s how to make the famous dessert.

The recipe will make two 1kg puddings.

Ingredients

250g raisins

250g currants

185g sultanas

150g mixed peel

250g suet or vegetarian suet

250g breadcrumbs

90g flour

12g mixed spice

2 whole eggs

180g demerara sugar

275ml beer

40ml dark rum

40ml brandy

Note:

If you don’t want to use alcohol, you can substitute it with orange juice or cold tea.

Method

Combine all the dry ingredients – raisins, currants, sultanas, mixed peel, suet, breadcrumbs, flour, and mixed spice and sugar.

Stir them together in a bowl. Add the eggs and liquid and stir together.

Grease your pudding basins and press the mixture into them. Cover the top with a piece of greaseproof paper.

Cover the basins with muslin or foil and place them in a deep saucepan. Fill up with water to ¾ the height of the pudding basins.

Cover the whole saucepan with foil and cook for steam for six hours, refilling the water if necessary.

Once cooled, wrap the puddings well and keep them in a dry, dark, and damp place until Christmas.

On Christmas day, reheat your pudding in a bain-marie for 3-4 hours.

Remove from the basin using a rounded knife or palette knife, flip out onto a plate, garnish or flambé and serve with brandy sauce and cream.