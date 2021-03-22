WATCH: Cameron Diaz reveals her go-to dinner recipe, and here’s how to make it

Cameron Diaz may perhaps be best known as an actress but it seems her cooking skills are pretty impressive too.

Diaz recently took to Instagram to share her recipe for what she describes as "Whatever-You-Got Ramen", meaning anything and everything you have in your kitchen cupboards – perfect for those who hate following a specific recipe.

She posted a video cooking the instant noodle dish herself and wrote a caption: “One of my favourite quick go-to meals where I take your classic instant ramen packet and dress it up a bit with whatever vegetables I happen to have in my fridge! Below is what I used in my ramen, but feel free to use whatever you have that fits your flavour profile & enjoy!”

You don’t need to be a cooking professional with the best induction pans to make this delicious dish at home. In fact, you don’t even have to have the same ingredients as Diaz.

She even revealed in her caption the ingredients she uses to make this bowl of deliciousness at home, in case you want to try it.