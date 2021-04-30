WATCH: Cheesy breakfast trend for inside-out omelettes sweeps TikTok

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day but I never truly believed that until I heard about TikTok’s inside-out omelettes.

When TikTok first rose in popularity, it was mostly about celebrity sneak peeks, and dance crazes.

But as the social media network has evolved, it is now home to millions of life hacks, including cleaning tricks and delicious recipes.

Speaking of hacks and delicious recipes, a TikToker who goes by the name Feel Good Foodie on the video-sharing app has found an interesting solution for cheese not to spill out when preparing an omelette – and this is by creating a unique 'inside-out' omelette.

In the short video clip, she makes a cheese omelette but in reverse.

She starts by whisking eggs together for the omelette.

Then, she sprinkles grated cheese into a non-stick pan which is then allowed to melt and become crisp.

Then she pours in the whisked egg mixture on top of the molten cheese, along with spices and seasoning.

Once the inside-out omelette turns golden-brown from the cheese side, it's cooked and ready to eat.

The amazing trick to make an inside-out omelette was loved by foodies on TikTok.

The commenters were all about this fresh take, calling it “bomb dot com”.

Some even said they would “never make a regular omelette again”.

Chef Sara Tane who tried the viral recipe provided the below tips for making a great inside-out omelette that will help you in the process.

Use a non-stick skillet or well-seasoned cast iron.

Now is not the time to test the limits of your old pans with no enamel coating left on them.

Once the cheese crisps up, it will peel back easily, but you want to make sure you are using a pan that will help and not hurt the process.

Get creative with your ingredients.

Use whatever shredded cheese you like and have fun with the filling ingredients.

Maybe you want to sauté some onions and peppers beforehand, or maybe you want to add a slice of breakfast meat like bacon or sausage.

The sky is truly the limit.