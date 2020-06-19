WATCH: Dad shares a hilarious attempt at making brownies using a slow cooker

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Slow cookers are great for making things like soup and roast, but have you ever made a dessert using it? Well, a UK dad has and was left in distress after the brownies he made using a slow cooker were so hard he was able to hang coat hooks off of it. Posting in the popular Facebook group "Crockpot/Slow Cooker Recipes and Tips", Andy Hicks shared photos of his disastrous cooking attempt and asked fellow group members: "what possibly happened?" "I followed the instructions to a T. Even when the timing was up it was still runny." Hicks also wrote that he "gave it another hour" but the brownie was still undercooked.

"I asked myself 'what is going on? I turned off the cooker as instructed by some helpful members, but the cooling process has turned (the brownie) into a decent garden brick/coat hanger/ornament."

He jokingly added: “Do not trust Jamie Oliver” meaning he probably tried a recipe by the chef.

Many of the group members jumped in to offer advice to the confused dad, but others just wanted to express how much the post had made their day.

One wrote: ” Sorry to laugh but this is probably something I would do, thanks for making me laugh on a day which was so far dull,"

Some suggested Hicks' slow cooker was simply too hot for the recipe and that by leaving it for an hour, it would have long overcooked.

Below is how you can go about making a salted caramel and chocolate brownies at home.

Salted caramel and chocolate brownies. Picture: Antoine de Ras

Salted caramel and chocolate brownies

Makes: 20-25

Ingredients

150g butter

200g dark chocolate, chopped

180ml castor sugar

3 eggs

5ml vanilla essence

250ml flour

385g tin of caramel condensed milk

A generous pinch of salt flakes

Method

Combine the butter, chocolate, and castor sugar in a pot and place over low heat, stirring frequently until the butter and chocolate have melted and the mixture is smooth. Remove from the heat and cool slightly. Add the eggs one at a time, beating after each addition. Mix in the vanilla. Add the flour and mix until incorporated. Spread the mixture into a 18x23cm brownie pan which has been lined and greased. Mix the caramel with a generous pinch of salt. Spoon into a disposable piping bag fitted with a 5mm plain nozzle and pipe the caramel over the brownie mixture. Reserve some for serving. Carefully spoon the remaining brownie mixture over the caramel. Bake at 180°C for 25-30 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the cake comes out clean. If you like your brownies squidgy inside, rather under-bake them. Remove and leave to cool in the tin. Cut into squares and serve topped with a little of the remaining salted caramel.

Recipe by Angela Day.